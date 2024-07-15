Shubman Gill drops cheeky captaincy remark, Sanju Samson discusses brotherhood at Team India after Zimbabwe series win

Shubman Gill smashed his maiden international century for India in Zimbabwe. Power-hitter Sanju Samson, who returned to the Indian side after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, made his international debut in Zimbabwe. From announcing their arrival to eventually becoming seasoned campaigners, the Zimbabwe series has always been special to Indian cricketers over the years. While Samson was India's vice-captain, Gill captained the VVS Laxman-coached side to a memorable series in the latest edition of the Zimbabwe tour on Sunday. Samson guided Gill and Co. to a 4-1 series win in Zimbabwe(AFP-ANI)

Samson played a crucial knock of 58 off 35 balls in the fifth and final T20I of the Zimbabwe series at the Harare Sports Club. Samson and Riyan Parag (22) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as India posted a match-winning total of 167-6 in 20 overs. With India recording a 42-run win over Zimbabwe, vice-captain Samson and skipper Gill reflected on the 4-1 series win of the Men In Blue. Speaking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Samson credited bowlers for setting up a comfortable win for India.

Sanju Samson discusses brotherhood at Team India

“We were three wickets down, so it was very important for me to build a partnership with Riyan. Which we did, and then we got to a reasonable total to fight for the game. Our bowlers bowled really well. Honestly, you can't teach them much. You can definitely be around them and stick with them. Whenever you make a relationship, that's when people open up with you. So it's really important for me to behave in a manner where they come and ask me. So it's like a brother-kind of relationship,” Samson said.

With Gill as captain, India suffered an unexpected 13-run loss at the hands of Zimbabwe in the series opener. However, Gill and Co. bounced back by winning back-to-back four games in the five-game series. All-rounder Washington Sundar was named the Player of the Series. India will play a six-match away series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Shubman sums up Zimbabwe series in one word

“Sometimes we have to tighten up the screws which is also important (Kabhi kabhi thoda tight karney ka time hota hai to tight karna bhi zaroori hai). I have played with these players across age groups, which made my job as a captain quite easy. I scored my first international century here in Zimbabwe. Captaining here for the first time and winning the series is definitely very special for me. If I had to sum up the series in one word, I think it would be spectacular,” Gill added.