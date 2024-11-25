Rohit Sharma hits the ground running, practices with pink ball during Perth Test: 'Looking nice and sharp'

Rohit Sharma landed in Perth to link up with the Indian squad ahead of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. The India captain was seen seated in the dressing room alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir on Day 4 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Rohit missed the series opener as he stayed back in Mumbai to spend time with his family, after recently welcoming their second child, a baby boy. In place of Rohit, it is Jasprit Bumrah who is captaining the visitors. India captain Rohit Sharma practices in nets in Perth (Screengrab - X)

The cameras on Monday morning captured Rohit Sharma hitting the nets straightaway. The 38-year-old is trying his best to be prepared for the upcoming Adelaide Test, which is going to be a day-night contest.

In the nets, Rohit Sharma was seen practicing with the pink ball. The right-handed batter was seen playing forward defensive shots. However, soon enough, he also pulled out his trademark pull shot.

As Rohit Sharma kept on batting in the nets, former Australia opening batter David Warner observed him from behind.

When Rohit batted in the nets, David Warner covered it for Fox Cricket, and describing the same, the former Australia opening batter said, "Just during the lunch break here, we have captain of India. Rohit Sharma, just arrived in the country. Looking nice and sharp against his fellow countrymen in the nets."

Rohit Sharma faces Mukesh Kumar in the nets

In the nets, Rohit Sharma faced Mukesh Kumar, who is a part of the travelling reserves for the visitors. Rohit was also seen practicing the sweep shot against the spinners.

"Indian fast bowlers are bowling to the Test captain ahead of the pink-ball Test. Mukesh Kumar sending down a nice delivery. Great to see the captain here, we are looking forward to the Indian captain get out in the park here in Australia," said Warner.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The India skipper then chose to miss the first Test in order to spend some time with his family.

Rohit then departed for Australia on Saturday evening. The right-handed batter is expected to play the two-day practice game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. The match, which begins on November 30, will be played with a pink ball.

The second Test between Australia and India is slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval, from December 6.