Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
'They call him King. Ominous for Australia': Ravi Shastri fires 'Virat Kohli' tracer bullet after iconic Perth century

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 25, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Ravi Shastri heaped massive praise on Virat Kohli after the India batting stalwart smashed his 30th Test century against Australia on Sunday.

Virat Kohli produced a stellar performance on Day 3 of the opening Test in Perth, ending a long wait for his 81st international century (30th in Tests). Kohli had been under the scanner for his poor form in the longest format since his return to the whites in August earlier this month. In five home Tests, Kohli had only one half-century, which drew attention on the batting stalwart.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy(BCCI-X)
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy(BCCI-X)

Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach, described Kohli’s remarkable century as an "ominous" sign for the hosts. Shastri praised Kohli for his technical brilliance, noting that no visiting player in the past 15 years has produced such consistent knocks on Australian soil.

This century was particularly significant for Kohli, as it marked his seventh in Australia, setting a new record for an Indian batter, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has six centuries Down Under. The knock also ended a 15-innings drought for Kohli since his last century in July 2023, against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

"Seven hundreds in Australia. The big stage, the big ground. One of the bounciest pitches in the world. I doubt an overseas player in the last 15 years has come to Australia and played in this fashion,” Shastri said on Fox Cricket commentary.

“He plays two Test matches and he gets two hundreds. You can’t get a better stage and to set up the series."

Shastri, who had a successful stint with Kohli as India captain, said the seasoned batter coming into form can be seen as an ‘ominous sign’ for Australia.

"They call him the King. To get a hundred in the very first Test match of the series. It is a terrific signal for India. It is ominous from Australia’s point of view.

“But look at the joy. It’s a popular hundred and I think fans the world over wanted to see this bloke come to Australia and perform again."

India closing in on big win

Team India produced a stellar show with the bat in the second innings of the Test, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) also smashing a terrific ton. The opening duo of Jaiswal and KL Rahul (77) forged a 201-run stand; India eventually declared the innings at a 487/6, handing Australia a mammoth 534-run target in Perth.

The hosts were put under instant pressure as they lost three key wickets within the final half-an-hour of the day's play, losing opener Nathan McSweeney (0), night-watchman and captain Pat Cummins (2), and Marnus Labuschagne (3). Jasprit Bumrah, the India stand-in captain who picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, took two of the three wickets, with Siraj dismissing Cummins.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
