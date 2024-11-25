Rohit Sharma enters Indian dressing room on Day 4 in Perth, KL Rahul reveals what will happen with India XI

India are on the cusp of registering a famous and historic win against Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the visitors are all set to face selection headache for the upcoming Adelaide Test, which will be a day-night contest and right-handed batter KL Rahul has now given his take on the same. Captain Rohit Sharma who missed the Perth Test after welcoming his second child with wife Ritika Sajdeh, has landed in Australia and was seen inside the Indian dressing room on Day 4. Rohit Sharma reaches Perth, joins Indian team at Optus Stadium (Screengrab - X)

Injured Shubman Gill is also expected to recover in time to be available for the pink ball Test in Adelaide. Earlier, during the match simulation against India A in Perth, Gill suffered a fracture on his left thumb.

KL Rahul, who was under the pump before the Perth Test, played as an opener, and recorded scores of 26 and 77. The right-handed batter looked pretty solid, displaying picture-perfect gameplay both off the front foot and backfoot. However, whether he plays in Adelaide, is a question that leaves a lot to be desired.

Before the start of Day 4 in Perth, KL Rahul was asked what happens when Rohit Sharma returns and whether he sees a place for himself in the lineup, come December 6.

"He'll obviously walk in. We'll have to wait and see. I'm sure the captain and the coach have it sorted in their heads. We are focused about taking seven wickets today and think about Adelaide when the time comes," KL Rahul said while speaking to Channel 7.

Hopefully, get a chance in Adelaide," he added.

Rohit Sharma lands in Perth

India captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Perth on Sunday, and he has now linked up with the Indian squad at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

On Monday morning, Rohit Sharma was seen seated alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir inside the dressing room.

In the absence of Rohit, it is Jasprit Bumrah who is leading Team India in Perth.

Speaking of the Perth, the visitors are in firm control after having set a target of 534. In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*) smashed centuries to pile on the misery on Australia.

KL Rahul also chipped in with a handy knock of 77 in the second innings. In the end, India declared their second innings at the score of 487/6, setting Australia a daunting chase of 534.