Rohit Sharma hits the nets ahead of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game

Mumbai: India’s batters, especially skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are under the scanner for repeated failures following the Test series loss in Australia. Although the next assignment is white-ball cricket – Champions Trophy – the selectors and the cricket board have directed the batters to grind it out in Ranji Trophy, which many India stars have not played for years. Rohit Sharma bats during a practice session of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (PTI)

Rohit was the first to respond to that summons. He began Tuesday morning padded up and in whites with the Mumbai Ranji team at the Wankhede Stadium. It was hours of toil in the maidans that had helped Rohit polish his talent and rise to prominence.

He once longed to earn the Test cap, which he didn’t till he was into his sixth year as an India player. He has now played 67 Tests, but it remains to be seen if he can add to that tally when India tour England in the summer. Rohit, 37, has scored only 68 runs in his last five Tests. So out of rhythm in Australia, he sat out the final Test in Sydney.

Mumbai face Jammu and Kashmir in the next round of Ranji Trophy from January 23. Although he did not confirm if he would be playing, fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is also in the reckoning for a spot in the ODI squad for the first time, has confirmed he will play. Although Rohit in his interview to Star Sports in Sydney said he “wasn’t going away anywhere” in the context of his Test career, playing the game and getting a good score will help assure the selectors.

Taking guard for the Wankhede centre wicket practice first up, Rohit faced sidearm throws. He smoothly drove the misdirected balls to the boundary but resisted the temptation to go for expansive drives outside off-stump. He then faced the pace of Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias with the slip cordon in place. The practice plan was to bat in pairs. Ajinkya Rahane, who is fighting his own subdued form and competition of younger batters, was at the other end.

Rohit was more adventurous facing spin, reverse sweeping the left arm spinner and whipping off-spinner Tanush Kotian to the mid-wicket boundary. The pitch though seemed batting-friendly. Perhaps, if he had sought a similar wicket a couple of months ago, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel wouldn’t have dominated in the easy win to sweep the series 3-0.

India’s selectors have advised all players not picked for the upcoming T20Is against England to play the Ranji Trophy round starting on January 23. It is expected that Rohit will show the way. Jaiswal has made himself available for selection. Sarfaraz Khan, who did not get a game in Australia, is out nursing a rib injury. For Rohit, the Champions Trophy will follow, where he will lead an Indian team.

Pant confirms for Delhi

Delhi’s next match against Saurashtra is at Rajkot and all focus will be on whether Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant – pacer Harshit Rana is the other Delhi player who was in Australia – will play. Kohli was dismissed edging outside off-stump in each of the eight times he was dismissed in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, but he is yet to confirm if he will be available. However, Pant will be available, officials said.

“We’ve tried our best and done whatever is in the Delhi cricket association’s (DDCA) control by including both (Kohli, Pant) among the probables. Rishabh has confirmed, but we have no information about Virat’s participation,” DDCA secretary, Ashok Sharma, told HT.

“BCCI asking players to play domestic cricket is vital, especially for Delhi cricket. We need players of Virat’s stature not only to motivate cricketers in the team and set an example, but also to work on any shortcomings that may have impacted his performance in Australia. If participating in the Ranji Trophy helps him return to form, it will be Delhi’s honour, and naturally, great for the Indian team.”

India No.3 Shubman Gill too has confirmed his availability for Punjab’s next game against Karnataka, to be played at Bengaluru, an report in espncricinfo said.