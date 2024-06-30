Rohit Sharma hugs, kisses Hardik Pandya on cheeks as emotions run high after Team India's much-awaited T20 World Cup win

Team India produced a brilliant comeback under pressure to defeat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title. After posting a fighting score of 176/7 in 20 overs, India restricted the Proteas to 169/8, thanks to a herculean effort from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya in the final four overs of the final. Rohit Sharma hugs and kisses Hardik Pandya after India's T20 World Cup win(X)

Following the closely-fought win, the emotions ran high as Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya burst into tears. A wholesome moment, however, took place following Hardik's interview with the broadcasters, as Rohit kissed Hardik's cheek as they celebrated the win.

It had been a rather controversial past few months for the duo, with Hardik replacing the senior opening batter as Mumbai Indians skipper in December last year. In the Indian Premier League this year, Hardik's Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table and there were consistent reports of the dressing room environment being negatively impacted with the switch in captaincy.

Come the T20 World Cup, however, Hardik brought out his best in national colours and produced consistent performances with both, bat and ball to help India clinch the title. In the final, Hardik only came to bat in the 19th over but played a crucial role with the ball, defending 16 runs to secure the coveted trophy.

Watch the moment between Rohit and Hardik here:

South Africa were, at one point, cruising towards a win in the final, requiring only 26 runs to win off the last four overs. However, Hardik Pandya pulled India back in the game with the crucial wicket of hard-hitting Heinrich Klaasen for 52.

Jasprit Bumrah, then, removed Marco Jansen for 2 off just four balls, putting the Proteas in further pressure. Rohit handed the 19th over to Arshdeep Singh, who was economical, conceding only four overs and setting the stage for Hardik Pandya to execute a solid over.

Hardik dismissed the dangerous David Miller in the first ball, thanks largely to a screamer from Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary line. India eventually prevailed in the match by 7 runs, winning their second title.