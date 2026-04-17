Rohit Sharma in line for 2027 World Cup: As all roads lead to South Africa, Agarkar call awaits after Colonel’s approval

Rohit Sharma is at that point in his career where one injury or one bad series could spell doom. Approaching 39, he has put in a lot of hard work – arguably more than what Virat Kohli did in 2012-13. To lose those many kilos, at this age, is no child’s play. But he’s put in the effort, knowing he has one last shot at realising his biggest dream, one that was snatched away from him twice – the 50-overs World Cup.

Rohit Sharma, left, wants to win that World Cup next year. On to Ajit Agarkar now(AFP)

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November 19 still stings. Boy, there will never be another October-November of 2023. The entire country celebrated it like a festival. Nothing else mattered. And then, to have it taken away so brutally pains to this day. But it also spurred Rohit to go on and win the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. And today, captain or not, he is fiercely determined to finish his career by lifting the trophy in South Africa next year.

Also Read: ‘Try saying no to Kohli or Rohit’; Gambhir’s hardline approach has created enemies, but BCCI warned of chaos if removed

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{{^usCountry}} With 18 months left for the ‘African Safari’, what can Rohit conjure? The hamstring injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. Usually, it takes 2-3 weeks to heal, and with Hardik Pandya ruling his predecessor out for the next couple of games as well, a Dhoni-like situation could well unfold. The silver lining is that once the IPL concludes, Rohit will have a decent stretch to build match practice now that he plays only ODIs. At the same time, he would be aware that one poor series – he endured a quiet one against New Zealand, scoring just 61 runs from three innings – could all but seal his fate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With 18 months left for the ‘African Safari’, what can Rohit conjure? The hamstring injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. Usually, it takes 2-3 weeks to heal, and with Hardik Pandya ruling his predecessor out for the next couple of games as well, a Dhoni-like situation could well unfold. The silver lining is that once the IPL concludes, Rohit will have a decent stretch to build match practice now that he plays only ODIs. At the same time, he would be aware that one poor series – he endured a quiet one against New Zealand, scoring just 61 runs from three innings – could all but seal his fate. {{/usCountry}}

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England will test Rohit, where he’s enjoyed the greatest tournament of his India career – the 2019 World Cup, smashing 648 runs with five centuries. As will New Zealand. And even though the home stretch benefits await, the future FTP could pose certain challenges.

Then again, who is to say Rohit won’t succeed?

‘Does he look under any pressure?’

“There is a big difference between a player’s fitness at 25 and then at 38. But looking at him, it doesn’t feel so. The efforts he is putting in while fielding. He doesn’t look unfit or anything. It’s evident in his running between the wickets too. He is taking quick singles, running the twos when there’s an opportunity. And thanks to a positive mindset, he is able to pull it off. He doesn’t think ‘I’m old, or now that I am 38, I’m tired’,” Rohit’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad tells The Hindustan Times Digital.

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Also Read: Rohit Sharma shows ‘desperation’ to win 2027 World Cup; ‘I really want that trophy. Will do everything in my power’

“Arre sir, pakk gaya hu. Match mein chance he nahi mil raha hai,” (I’m tired of waiting) were Rohit’s words to Lad when MS Dhoni kept Rohit on the bench in the first three matches of the 2007 World T20. When he finally got his chance, Rohit scored a fifty against South Africa, and immediately told his coach, “Dekha sir, maine kaha tha na… jab mauka milega toh mai hungama kar dunga’, (See, I told you I’ll make an impact). Similarly, four years later, when Rohit was left out of India’s 2011 World Cup, Rohit went to Lad and said, “Kya sir, mere ko le nahi rahe), but after his coach cross-questioned him, a fuse was lit in Rohit’s head. He knew being average wasn’t going to be his way forward. Cut to 2013, Rohit was promoted to open, and the rest… as they say, is history.

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A 20-year-old Rohit Sharma blasted the South African bowling attack (AFP)

“He knows what he has to do. Don’t say anything to him. He is bindaas, not just now, but he’s always been that way. Looking at him, can you sense he’s under any pressure? He is batting effortlessly. He is still pulling the short balls and still striking those big sixes. He retired from Tests because he wanted to win the World Cup. He wants that trophy in his hands. In 2023, he lost the final. In 2019, we unfortunately lost in the semi-final. He is definitely going to play. He, as well as Virat. The way they are playing, they will 100 per cent play in the World Cup.”

Vengsarkar backs Rohit

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With speculations rife about Rohit’s relations with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir – both of whom haven’t guaranteed a World Cup 2027 place for either Rohit or Kohli – Dilip Vengsarkar is heavily in favour of Rohit. A former chairman of selectors himself, Vengsarkar gave Indian cricket Ro-Ko, and irrespective of age, the Colonel reckons Rohit can’t be ruled out as long as he’s maintaining his F&F (form and fitness).

“I haven’t followed him in the IPL. But he’s a great player, and every great player takes pride in his performance, in winning matches and in representing the Indian team. He’s one of the best in the world. With his technique, skill level, temperament, and ability to win matches on his own. Cricket is all about form and fitness. Age is no criteria, and if you’re in form and fit enough, I am sure he can go on playing,” Vengsarkar told HT Digital.

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Until now, the oldest Indian cricketer to play in a World Cup is the one and only Sunil Gavaskar. But that was 40 years ago. He was 38 years and 313 days old when he scored his first and only one-day century in the 1987 edition. It was also the year Rohit Sharma was born.

Can the dots connect?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Bhattacharya ...Read More Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer. Read Less

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