Rohit Sharma irked, charges to mock-punch Washington Sundar after bowler halts twice in delivery stride vs SL

Rohit Sharma's presence on the field invariably brings entertainment, both with a bat in his hand and his demeanour on the field as India's skipper. On Sunday, Rohit's playful side was on its full display, as he pulled Washington Sundar's leg after the Indian all-rounder lost his run-up twice in succession during the 33rd over of the innings. Rohit Sharma mockingly charges at Washington Sundar after the latter loses his run-up twice(X)

Sundar was about to release the ball from his hand when he stopped in his stride, and turned behind to bowl again. The sudden halt from Sundar drew a loud reaction from the crowd, as the all-rounder had taken a sudden pause a delivery before, too. Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the slip, was visibly annoyed by Sundar halting for a second time.

The situation took a comical turn when Sundar faltered yet again in the same over. Unable to contain his amusement, Rohit mockingly charged at Sundar with exaggerated aggression. KL Rahul, the Indian wicketkeeper, struggled to suppress his laughter, and the commentators joined in, humorously suggesting that Sundar wasn't adequately "charged" for the over.

Watch:

This isn't the first time Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar have shared a humorous moment on the field. During the first ODI, the Indian captain comically called out Sundar when he hesitated to decide whether to take a DRS after an lbw appeal. Rohit initially sought input from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, but both appeared uncertain, shaking their heads in confusion.

But when Sundar, too, looked hopefully at Rohit instead of confirming whether he believes Dunith Wellalage was out, the Indian captain lost his temper and told Sundar, ""What? You tell me. Mere ko kya dekh raha hai. Sab kya main karu tere liye?" (Why are you looking at me? Should I do everything for you?)," before bursting into laughter.

The first ODI of the series ended in a thrilling tie after India were bowled out for 230 after restricting the hosts to 230/8 in Colombo. The target for Rohit Sharma's men in the second ODI is almost similar, as Sri Lanka posted 240/9 in fifty overs after opting to bat at the same venue.