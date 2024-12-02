Rohit Sharma left annoyed with fan's selfie request while leaving for practice: 'Ek time par...'

Rohit Sharma was finally involved with the Indian team after having missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having stayed at home in India to be present for the birth of his second child. The Indian skipper joined up with the unit during their victory in Perth, before participating in the practice tour match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India captain Rohit Sharma takes pictures with fans at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.(AFP)

Rohit was also on hand to interact with fans in Canberra, with a fan-captured video shared on social media also catching him in a humorous if frustrated meeting with a group of fans in Canberra as he signed autographs and took pictures outside the Manuka Oval nets earlier this week.

In the captured video, Rohit can be seen signing an autograph but also being badgered by a young fan for a selfie. Rohit was quick to respond in Hindi, saying “Ek time par ek hi kaam ho sakta hai (only one thing can be done at one time.)”

While Rohit made his frustration clear, he also made the comment with a small smile on his face, gently asking the individual involved to ease up without becoming too aggressive. The rest of the video captures Rohit finishing signing the autograph before turning to take a selfie with the fan in question.

Rohit can then be seen exiting the fan area with a coach, padded up and presumably heading towards a net session. Rohit has been in a poor run of form in Test cricket and will be integral to India’s hopes of continuing their strong start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Can Rohit regain form with the bat

Rohit came in to bat at number four in the match against PM-XI, allowing KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to keep their opening combination going after their success at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, it wasn’t a successful outing for Rohit, who was dismissed cheaply as he was caught behind trying to drive outside the off stump.

Rohit’s form will be a concern for Indian fans, but a drop down into the middle order could help Rohit regain some touch and also serve the Indian team in the best way possible as they try to take a 2-0 series lead during the day-night Test match in Adelaide, beginning on December 6.