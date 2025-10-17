Rohit Sharma loses 10kg for Australia ODIs: 'When I saw him, I told him...'

Rohit Sharma has returned to the fold as a specialist batter after being stripped of the ODI captaincy ahead of the Australia series — a surprising move considering he had recently led India to a Champions Trophy triumph. The Indian cricket team is going through a major transition, with Virat Kohli and Rohit having retired from Tests and T20Is and their ODI futures still uncertain. Despite that, both have excelled in the formats they’ve stepped away from, with many believing they can still shine in ODIs for a few more years. Rohit Sharma has worked on his fitness ahead of Australia tour.(PTI)

Former India coach Pravin Amre believes Rohit's return as a specialist batter could unlock a different version, suggesting that without the burden of captaincy, the veteran opener can rediscover his match-winning touch and enjoy his game freely once again.

"He is the most senior player in this team, and I think he should play like that. Team management should also give that room for him to grow, give time now, and just enjoy his batting. I think the more he enjoys his batting, the more of a match-winner he can become. Also, he won't have the burden of captaincy, so we want the match-winner Rohit now. I think he is still capable of that," Amre told RevSportz.

He further praised Rohit's dedication to fitness, noting his impressive six-month effort to shed 10 kilos. He highlighted that a fit body supports a sharp mind, emphasising how Rohit’s hard work has prepared him both physically and mentally for the challenges ahead.

"I was there when he was doing training at BKC. When I saw him, I told him that a fit body will have a fit mind, because he has worked really hard for the last six months to reduce 10 kilos," Amre commented.

“Rohit Sharma does not have to prove anything”

Meanwhile, Rohit has expressed his desire to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, although Amre urged that Rohit should focus on one series at a time and simply enjoy his cricket. He emphasised that without the burden of proving himself, Rohit can fully embrace his game and perform to his true potential.

"I think let's take one series at a time, let's focus on that. Let him enjoy his cricket, because he does not have to prove anything. What we should allow him is to let him enjoy his cricket," Amre said.