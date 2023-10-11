News / Cricket / Rohit Sharma makes Gayle's world record go up in smoke with bludgeoning strokeplay vs Afghanistan, becomes king of sixes

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 11, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Rohit Sharma achieved the feat in the eighth over as he dispatched a length ball by Naveen-ul-Haq over the square leg fence, sending it for a humongous 85m six.

India skipper Rohit Sharma produced a breathtaking show in the World Cup 2023 encounter against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. Chasing a stiff 273, Rohit gave India a perfect start and went to complete his half-century in just 30 deliveries. Rohit then went to script a massive feat as he overtook Chris Gayle to hit the most number of sixes in international cricket. (Follow | India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan(AP)
Rohit achieved the feat in the eighth over as he dispatched a length ball by Naveen-ul-Haq over the square leg fence, sending it for a humongous 85m six. Gayle has smashed a total of 553 sixes from 551 innings (all three formats combined), while Rohit surpassed the “Universe Boss” in 472 innings. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is third in the list with 438 sixes under his name from 508 innings.

Rohit was two sixes behind Gayle at the start of the match and he hit the first in the fifth over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. The six also saw the Indian skipper complete 1000 runs in World Cups. He took 19 innings to reach the milestone, same as Australian opener David Warner. In the process he also overtook the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly among the Indian batters.

Least innings to 1,000 runs in World Cups

19 - David Warner

19 - Rohit Sharma

20 - Sachin Tendulkar

20 - AB de Villiers

21 - Sir Vivian Richards

21 - Sourav Ganguly

Rohit then went to level Gayle's tally in the seventh over against the same bowler. Farooqi tried to beat the Indian skipper with a slower short delivery, coming on middle and leg, but the lack of pace gave Rohit ample time to pull it over deep backward square leg fence for a flat six.

Rohit is still going strong in the middle and has stitched a century-plus stand with Ishan Kishan. While Rohit has done most of the hitting, Kishan has perfectly played the role of second fiddle.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is the only fourth batter after Tendulkar, Kohli, and Ganguly to amass 1000 runs in the World Cups.

Most runs for India in World Cups

2278 - Sachin Tendulkar

1115 - Virat Kohli

1009* - Rohit Sharma

1006 - Sourav Ganguly

860 - Rahul Dravid

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets and gave 39 runs in his full quota of overs to restrict Afghanistan at 272/8 in 50 overs. Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur picked one wicket each.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

