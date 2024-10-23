Rohit Sharma melts after woman wanting his autograph says, 'Tell Virat Kohli I'm her biggest fan'

After taking a day off, the Indian team hit the practice nets on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, which will host the second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, starting Thursday. The hosts are trailing 0-1 in the contest, having incurred an eight-wicket loss in the rain-marred opening Test in Bengaluru last week. Rohit Sharma after India's practice session in Pune

India captain Rohit Sharma was among the players present in the training session, where the batters largely focussed on facing the spinners, with Pune reportedly set to roll out a low-bounce black-soil pitch.

Following the intense practice session, as Rohit was making his way out of the ground, he was stopped by a spectator, who wanted his autograph. Rohit obliged, before the spectator asked the 37-year-old to tell Virat Kohli that she was her biggest fan and that she was there in the venue to watch Indian team practice. Rohit smiled back and replied saying that he would definitely tell Kohli about her.

Here's how the conversation went...

Spectator: Rohit bhai, autograph de do yaar. Bohot tez bhukh lagi hai yaar (Rohit, please give me an autograph. I'm very hungry).

Rohit Sharma: Coming.

Spectator: Thank you so much. And please tell Virat Kohli that I'm her biggest fan.

Rohit: (smiles) Okay...will tell.

India aim to bounce back in Pune

Having suffered a setback in Bengaluru, were India were folded for just 46 runs in the opening innings, their lowest-ever score at home, the hosts will hope to secure a comeback in Pune. And Rohit seemed confident of India levelling the series in the second Test, as he served a reminder to how India bounced back from a loss in Hyderabad against England earlier this year to win 4-1 at home.

"New Zealand bowled pretty well and challenged every corner of our bat and we failed to respond to that. Games like these happen. We will take the positives and move forward. There are guys who have been in this situation before. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us. We will try and put our best game forward," he had said in the post-match presentation last week.