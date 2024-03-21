'Rohit Sharma might have his best-ever IPL': MI great backed with sensational 'chingaari lag chuki hai' claim

Mumbai Indians will look to put behind the controversial change of guard, as Hardik Pandya takes over the captaincy reins from five-time champion Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season. The MI will kickstart the new season against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, and ahead of their first game, there has been significant chatter over the team environment following the major change. Rohit Sharma during MI's training session(X)

According to former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, however, the snub from captaincy is unlikely to have an impact on Rohit Sharma's performance. However, the former off-spinner – who has played for MI for many years during his IPL career – insisted that Hardik and the team management face an immense pressure of keeping the dressing room together.

“We hope that MI play as a unit, because if they do that, it would be difficult to stop them. For Hardik, and for the management, the big challenge is to unify the team,” Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

"As much as I know Rohit Sharma, he's a very simple guy. He will never talk about this decision publicly. But one thing is certain, a five-time champion, and the guy who almost won the World Cup... it is shocking. Maybe, this decision could have been delayed by an year.

“Ability wise, Hardik Pandya is well capable. But the team will only win if it is unified. That's the biggest challenge for MI.”

Harbhajan also made a rather audacious claim about Rohit Sharma's batting, stating that the former MI skipper could have his best-ever IPL season this year. Rohit has been largely quiet with his bat over the past few years in the league, but has enjoyed a stellar form for Team India over the past few months across formats.

"There has been no statement from Rohit Sharma on this entire saga. He's a quiet person, he will just move on from this. I think he will give his best shot, and support Hardik and the team. On the inside, there might be some anguish. Maybe, this will be Rohit Sharma's best season in IPL.

“Because sometimes, you have to show that you are still pretty capable. Jo chingaari ki zarurat thi, vo lag chuki hai. Ab aag me kaise convert karenge, vo dekhna hai (The spark is there, he just have to start the fire),” said Harbhajan.

Homecoming for Hardik Pandya

It might not be the sweetest of homecomings for MI captain Hardik Pandya, as he will return to Ahmedabad in the side's opening match against the Gujarat Titans. Hardik had left the MI for the Titans ahead of the 2022 season and led the franchise to its maiden title in the same year.

Last season, the Hardik-led GT also reached the final but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.