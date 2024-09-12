Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians career 'over' as franchise shockingly speculated to 'release or trade' amid LSG link-ups

India captain Rohit Sharma's future at the Mumbai Indians has been the cynosure as world cricket builds towards the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Although the IPL council has yet to make the rules and date for the auction official, speculations are rife that Mumbai might release Rohit, or the former franchise skipper might part ways to make himself available for the auction. And former India cricketer Aakash Chopra concurs with the rumours amid Rohit's link-up with Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit Sharma looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium(AFP)

The relationship between Rohit and Mumbai went downhill after he was shockingly removed from captaincy last December, with the franchise naming all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the new skipper. Although, Rohit never addressed MI's call, there were rumours that all was not well in the Mumbai dressing room, hinting towards a cold war between the veteran opener and Hardik.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in response to a fan query, Aakash reckoned that Rohit's IPL career at Mumbai Indians, the franchise he led for 10 years, which included five title wins, is over, speculating that the franchise might either release him ahead of the auction or trade him to another franchise.

"Will he stay or will he go? It's a big question. Personally, I feel he will not stay. Whoever is retained will be with the thinking that he will remain with you for three years, unless your name is MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' story is very different but Rohit Sharma at MI, I feel he might himself leave or MI might leave him," he said.

"Anything can happen but I don't think Rohit is going to be retained here. I don't have any information but I feel Rohit will probably be released. He might go to someone in the trade window, that's a possibility that he doesn't go to the auction, but if that doesn't happen, he might be seen in the auction. I feel his journey with the Mumbai Indians is over," the former KKR batter added.

Rohit Sharma to LSG?

There is a strong speculation that Rohit is likely to join LSG with the owners keen on trading the T20 World Cup-winning captain to the franchise. And while LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka admitted that he Rohit is part of his wishlist, he denied the rumours that the franchise has kept INR 50 crores to buy the India captain at the auction.

Speaking to India Today last month after announcing Zaheer Khan as the new team mentor, Goenka said: “Tell me one thing. Does anybody know if Rohit Sharma is available at the action? The entire rumour is baseless. We have to see if MI release Rohit Sharma. Then, we have to see if Rohit makes himself available for bidding. Even if he does, how will you manage to get the other 22 players if you spend half of your entire budget on one player?”

When asked if Rohit is part of LSG's plans if he makes himself available for the auction, the billionaire added: “Everyone has a wishlist to have the best captain and player with you. But, this is like ‘if wishes were horses’. It is not about what I want. It’s about what you can do with available resources. No matter what I wish for, every franchise will wish the same. You’re not going to get everything."