'Rohit Sharma needs to do exercise before coming to crease...': Gavaskar's no-nonsense message to struggling IND captain

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on Rohit Sharma’s ongoing struggles with his footwork, suggesting that the Indian captain needs to adopt a more focused approach to warm up before stepping onto the pitch. Rohit, who has been in poor form in Test cricket over the past few months, once again failed to make an impact with the bat on Day 2. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second Test(AP)

He was dismissed for just 6 runs, following a disappointing performance in the first innings, where he scored only 3. His comeback to the No. 6 spot has been far from successful, with two poor showings, leaving India’s batting order in a precarious position.

In the first innings, Scott Boland trapped him in the crease, and in the second, Pat Cummins did the same, causing him to fall early again. An alarming moment also came when Mitchell Starc had Rohit trapped in front of the stumps, though the Indian captain was fortunate to survive, as Starc's delivery was later ruled a no-ball.

However, the fact that Rohit’s feet were again found wanting against the Australian bowlers is becoming a cause for concern.

'Needs to do exercise'

Gavaskar shared his insights into what might be going wrong with Rohit's foot movement.

"I think the feet aren't moving as they should. He needs to do a little bit of exercise before coming to the crease and try to get some circulation going in the legs," said the legendary cricketer.

Gavaskar further emphasized that the Indian captain has always been a slow starter in terms of his footwork, and this issue seems to be getting more pronounced with age. “He has always been a slow starter as far as feet movement is concerned. It's not just a recent problem. The older you get, the more pronounced it becomes,” Gavaskar added.

The suggestion from Gavaskar was clear: Rohit should look to warm up more effectively before taking the crease. “When he comes in to bat, maybe run in a little bit, so that the circulation is there. Do some jogging before you take the first ball,” he advised.

As things stand, India finds themselves in a difficult position, with the scoreboard reading 128/5 at the end of Day 2. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy remain at the crease, but they have a steep mountain to climb, as the side still trails Australia by 29 runs.