Rohit Sharma picks iconic T20 World Cup moment to change profile picture, loses verification badge on X

Days after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in the Caribbean, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to change his profile picture on X, formerly known as Twitter. Taking to social media on Monday, the Indian skipper shared an iconic moment from India's World Cup victory with his fans and followers. Nicknamed Hitman, the veteran opener confirmed the priceless photo as his new profile picture on X. Indian captain Rohit Sharma poses with the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy(PTI)

However, Rohit ended up losing his verification badge on X. When Twitter Blue was relaunched in 2022, the social media company stated that subscribers would be able to change their handle, display name, or profile photo, but if they did, they’d temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account was reviewed again. Thus, Rohit's official handle will be verified again once X reviews his account.

Rohit joins Kohli in T20I retirement

After guiding India to its second T20 World Cup title, Rohit confirmed his retirement from the shortest format. Rohit and former skipper Virat Kohli bid farewell to T20I cricket after India outclassed South Africa by seven runs in the World Cup final last month. A day after India’s World Cup win, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined Rohit and Kohli by calling time on his T20I career. Rohit, the only player and captain to win a T20 World Cup, will continue leading India in the traditional formats.

Rohit to lead India in Champions Trophy

Rohit was confirmed as India's captain for next year's Champions Trophy and World Test Championship. Veteran opener Rohit is the third captain to win a global trophy for India after legendary Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. "The next stage is the WTC final and the Champions Trophy. I have full faith in Rohit Sharma's captaincy that we will be the champions in both these tournaments," BCCI secretary Shah said in a statement.