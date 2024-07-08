Yuvraj Singh documents Abhishek Sharma's inspiring journey after India opener slams scintillating 100 vs Zimbabwe

Yuvraj Singh always believed in Abhishek Sharma. The legendary cricketer backed the natural gameplay of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener, who announced himself in the international arena with a scintillating knock against Zimbabwe on Sunday. After scoring a five-ball duck, Abhishek repaid selectors' faith by smashing a record-setting century against Sikandar Raza's men in the 2nd T20I of the five-game series at the Harare Sports Club. Yuvraj shared a special post for young Abhishek (ANI)

With Abhishek making his mentor proud in his debut series for India, cricket icon Yuvraj shared an inspiring video of the newly recruited Indian opener on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his special post, Yuvraj documented the talented Indian batter's incredible journey. “Rome wasn't built in a day! Congratulations @IamAbhiSharma4 on the journey to your first International 100! Many more to come #AbhishekSharma #INDvsZIM,” Yuvraj mentioned in his post.

Abhishek smashes third-fastest T20I ton

Armed with the borrowed willow of Shubman Gill, opener Abhishek played a sensational knock in the recently concluded encounter between India and Zimbabwe. Abhishek’s stroke-filled knock of 100 off 47 balls helped India post 234-2 in 20 overs. The 23-year-old batted at a strike rate of 212.77 in the 2nd T20I against the hosts. The Indian opener completed his century in just 46 balls. He was also named the Player of the Match for smashing India's third-fastest T20I hundred.

After taking India to a 100-run win, Abhishek gave India skipper Shubman a special mention at the post-match conference. "We started together and our ultimate aim was to represent the country," Abhishek told reporters. "This has happened from our under-12 days, I'd say. Whenever there was a pressure game, or a match where I thought I must perform, I used his bat. Even in the IPL also, I usually ask for a bat from him. Today he gave me his bat, and it went really well," Abhishek added.

