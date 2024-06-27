Rollicking Rohit powerplay, let Bumrah boss Jos: Where India vs England World Cup semi-final could be won and lost

Still waters run deep. What all has changed since India last met England in an ICC T20 World Cup semi-final? If you ask skipper Rohit Sharma, nothing much. Rahul Dravid is 'still' coaching India. Hardik Pandya is still considered as Rohit's ideal successor. The Men In Blue are still a force to reckon with in the shortest format. Unbeaten and tipped to be the new invincibles, Rohit's India still hold sway over England in another T20 World Cup semi-finals. Right? Bumarh versus Buttler encounter promises to be an absolute slobber knocker in the semi-final showdown(ANI-AP-HT)

Just because Dravid-coached Team India seems calm, it does not mean there is no World Cup pressure in the semi-final. Dravid is embracing another swansong against England, but this time as India's head coach. Seeking redemption after missing the 2022 World Cup, 'unfinished' Bumrah proved the naysayers wrong to become the beating heart of Rohit's Team India. Booed by Mumbai Indians (MI) fans, Hardik is Team India's trump card again.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: India vs England, weather report: Rain lashes Guyana for 12 hours straight, forecast grim for T20 World Cup semifinal

On a collision course with England, Rohit and Co. are unconquered in the 2024 edition, just like the 2022 instalment of the ICC event. India's love-and-hate relationship with T20 World Cups is still going strong. Since lifting the trophy under magnanimous MS Dhoni in 2007, Team India has only extended their ICC trophyless run with each passing edition. Seven wins later in 2024, the question remains the same: Is it coming home? It surely can if Rohit and Co. clear the floor test by living up to their ‘favourites’ tag in Guyana. So where could India's clash with England in the World Cup semi-finals be won and lost?

1. Rollicking Rohit in powerplay

Sunil Gavaskar was marvelling at Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper showcased his six-hitting prowess to exact a much-needed revenge against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final rematch at the ICC World T20. Rohit brought his PlayStation-like batting against Austalia as his record-setting 92-run knock fashioned India's comfortable win over the former champions. For Rohit and India, the demolition started in the powerplay when the veteran opener silenced his critics by dismantling Mitchell Starc. A repeat of his Super 8 masterclass is all India need to lay the foundation of a match-winning total or another impressive run-chase. A rollicking Rohit in powerplay will give India an early lead over England.

2.1) Let Kohli be ‘Virat’ again and…

Rishabh Pant scored 6 off 4 balls in the 2022 World Cup semi-final against England. Suryakumar Yadav perished for 14 and Rohit played a sedate 27 off 28 balls. In the 2023 World Cup, former world no.1 batter Shubman Gill received his marching orders for 4 off 7 balls. Shreyas Iyer followed suit with 3-ball 4. What if Kohli has an off day in the semi-finals against England? The focus should not be on Kohli's run and how others are responding to the batting failures of a premier batter instead.

2.2) Show some middle-order power

With a score of 37 against Bangladesh, Kohli can take out his frustrations on the England bowlers. Taking cognisance of Kohli's semi-final resume, the run-machine has scores of 72* (44), 89* (47) and 50 (40) for the 2007 champions. More importantly, Indian batters need to pack a collective punch against England. Newly-appointed No.3 batter Pant can singlehandedly outmuscle England's potent bowling attack. Suryakumar needs no introduction, and in-form Pandya can deliver another late flourish with the bat to put India at the top. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube can also walk the talk against the spinners.

3) Rashid: The silent ‘Archer’

Not much is said and highlighted about speedster Jofra Archer at the T20 World Cup. Pair him with Reece Topley and England bowlers can run rings around Indian batters even in the powerplay. With Guyana pitch promising turn, India batters have done their homework by taking on Kuldeep Yadav in the nets to prepare themselves against Adil Rashid. Skipper Jos Buttler smashed 83 off just 38 balls, and hat-trick hero Chris Jordan bagged four wickets in 2.5 overs against the USA. Rashid (2 for 13) was still Player of the Match. Kohli (72 runs from 68 balls) has been outfoxed by Rashid twice. The silent assassin also has a brace of wickets against Suryakumar. Remember Rashid's spell against India in the 2022 semi-finals? One for 20 in four overs with the best economy in England's 10-wicket triumph.

4) Bumrah can boss Jos!

Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook and Phil Salt can be tamed but who can stop an on-song Buttler? Bumrah can and he might just will. The Bumarh versus Buttler encounter promises to be an absolute slobber knocker in the semi-final showdown between India and England. When it comes to the shortest format in the international arena, Bumrah has Buttler's number with two wickets and three runs off 10 balls. The Indian speed merchant has got the better of the England skipper on four occasions in T20s. Buttler has a strike rate of 86.6 against Bumrah.

Don't forget, there are no reserve days for the second semi-final between India and England. Over to you, weather gods!