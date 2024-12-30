Rohit Sharma reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial no-snicko dismissal: 'It has been happening since India'

Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial and dramatic dismissal on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is causing quite a stir on social media. The dismissal proved to be the final nail in the coffin as Australia registered an 184-run win. Rohit Sharma spoke about the controversial call made by the third umpire, saying such decisions always seem to go against the Indian camp. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks to umpires after being dismissed on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia AP/PTI(AP12_30_2024_000084A)(AP)

On Day 5 of the Melbourne Test, with India being seven wickets down, Jaiswal attempted a hook shot off the bowling of Pat Cummins. Replays showed that the ball seemingly touched Jaiswal's gloves on the way through to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Snicko showed nothing conclusive for the third umpire to overturn the on-field call of 'not out'. However, the official took a look at the side-on angle where he assessed that Jaiswal's right index finger touched the ball on the way through. The umpire then gave Jaiswal out.

"Look, I really don't know what to make of that because the technology didn't show anything. With the naked eye, it seemed that he did touch something. I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology, but in all fairness, he did touch the ball," said Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference.

"But again, it's about the technology, which we all know is not 100 per cent," he added.

'Falling on the wrong side of it'

Rohit Sharma also indicated that all the tricky calls seem to be going against the Indian camp. He even called his team a little "unfortunate."

"Like I said, we don't want to look too much into that. It's just that we are most often than not falling on the wrong side of it. It has been happening since India. I think we have been a little unfortunate," said Rohit.

Earlier, former ICC Elite Level Umpire Simon Taufel explained the possible thinking of the third umpire, Sharfuddoula.

“In my view, the decision was out. The third umpire did make the correct decision in the end. With the technology protocols, we do have a hierarchy of redundancy and when the umpire sees a clear deflection off the bat there is no need to go any further and use any other form of technology to prove the case," he said on 7Cricket.

Speaking further, Taufel said, "The clear deflection is conclusive evidence. In this particular case what we have seen from the third umpire, is they’ve used a secondary form of technology, which for whatever reason hasn’t shown the same conclusive evidence of audio to back up the clear deflection."

Speaking about the Boxing Day Test, India suffered an 184-run loss in Melbourne after the visitors lost seven wickets in the final session. Australia have now gained a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The final Test of the five-match series will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.