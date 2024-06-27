‘Use your brain’: Rohit Sharma retaliates after Pakistan great Inzamam accuses India pacers of ball-tampering in T20 WC

Why was it so difficult for Inzamam-ul-Haq to fathom how Arshdeep Singh managed to reverse swing the ball before the death overs against Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup? Creating unwanted noise in the build-up to India's semi-final match against England, Inzamam deposited a sensational claim about Rohit Sharma's Team India working on the ball to generate reverse swing. Rohit issued a noteworthy response after Inzamam's bombshell statement(ANI-Star Sports-Reuters)

On the eve of India's semi-final meeting with England, skipper Rohit attended the traditional press conference and retaliated after Inzamam dropped the ludicrous ball-tampering allegations against his side. With Rohit being his witty self at the T20 World Cup presser in Guyana, the Indian skipper issued a noteworthy response when a reporter asked for his honest take on Inzamam's bombshell statement. Unleashing a rib-tickling response, Indian captain Rohit rubbished Inzamam's accusation in typical Hitman style.

Rohit retaliates to Inzamam over ball-tampering allegations

"Abhi kya jawab du mein iskey bhai? (What answer will I give?) If you are playing in such warm conditions and the wickets are this dry, the ball will reverse on its own. The ball is reversing for all teams. Not just for us. You know sometimes, thoda dimaag ko kholna bhi zaroori hai. (It's important to use your brain). You have to understand where we are playing. Matches are not taking place in England or Australia. That's all I'll say," Rohit told reporters.

What did Inzamam say about Arshdeep?

Told to have an open mind by India skipper Rohit, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam questioned Arshdeep's ability to reverse-swing the leather in the Caribbean. Interestingly, the same Inzamam would have no reservations had it been Jasprit Bumrah reverse-swinging the ball against Australia.

'If Pakistan bowlers did this…'

"If Pakistan bowlers did this, there would have been hue and cry. We know how to reverse it really well. If Arshdeep can reverse it in the 15th, there's been some serious work done on the ball. If Bumrah does it (you can understand), his action is like that. When others with a specific action or speed do it, it means the ball has been prepared in a special way," Inzamam told a Pakistani news channel.