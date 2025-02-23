Rohit Sharma's retirement speculated before Pakistan game in 'swansong' message: 'He's unlikely to play…'

Rohit Sharma's retirement was once again speculated as former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned the India captain is unlikely to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The comment came on the eve of India's blockbuster game against arch-rival Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. It will be India's second game as part of a Group A fixture, with the team eyeing a semifinal berth. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) watches his teammates during a practice session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on February 22, 2025, a day ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan(AFP)

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar ruled out the possibility of Rohit playing in the Indian team for the ODI World Cup two years later and reckoned the Champions Trophy could be the final tournament of his career. Hence, he wanted the 37-year-old to play with a free mind against Pakistan, not from the perspective of a "swansong" but in terms of the quality he can produce.

"I have a feeling (that) if he has decided, I mean, can Rohit Sharma be there for the 2027 Cricket World Cup? I don't think so, very unlikely. So, then, this could be, what you are suggesting, could be the final tournament," he said. "I'm expecting Rohit Sharma to go out there and he should be actually liberated not so much by this being his sort of swansong or whatever, just by the fact that so much of quality batting to come (from him)."

Rohit Sharma's strong start to Champions Trophy

The India skipper picked up from where he left his last appearance in an ICC ODI tournament - the 2023 World Cup. Taking on Bangladesh on a tired Dubai track last Thursday in their Champions Trophy opener, Rohit followed the same template of giving India an aggressive start with a selfless approach. He smashed 41 off 36 in India's six-wicket win. Ahead of the match, Rohit had brushed aside concerns regarding his form as he notched up a sensational century in the home ODI series against England earlier this month.

"2023 World Cup (in India) Rohit Sharma's popularity soared. What they loved about Rohit Sharma is that they saw the captain was selfless, went out there… (he) could have got a hundred but (instead) gave a great flying start to the team and made things easier for the players coming after him," said Manjrekar.