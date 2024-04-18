Rohit Sharma reveals 'MS Dhoni will be in US', gives stamp of approval to Dinesh Karthik: 'Hard to convince MS'

With Dinesh Karthik showing no signs of slowing down in the Indian Premier League, India skipper Rohit Sharma recently dropped a sarcastic remark about the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star pushing for a spot in the T20 World Cup. Acing the finisher role at the IPL 2024, Karthik has been a class act for the Virat Kohli-starrer side this season. Karthik's former India teammate and IPL icon, MS Dhoni, also showcased his batting blitz in Chennai Super Kings' title-defending season. Rohit Sharma has revealed that MS Dhoni will be in the US(AP-PTI)

While Dhoni has already bid farewell to international cricket, Indian skipper Rohit joked that Karthik will be easier to convince for a return to the national side at the World Cup. In conversation with Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Australia legend Adam Gilchrist on the YouTube show Club Prairie Fire, Rohit was quizzed about veteran wicketkeepers Dhoni and Karthik showing their potential in the IPL 2024.

Rohit Sharma confirms MS Dhoni will be in US

When Rohit's former IPL teammate Gilchrist asked him about the two ‘budding’ keepers, the Indian skipper confirmed that Dhoni would be coming to the United States but to play golf. After the IPL 2024, Rohit will lead Team India at the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by former champions West Indies and the US. "Quite impressed, watching DK bat a couple of nights back, and Dhoni as well, came to play four balls, made a huge impact, that was the difference. It will be hard to convince MS although he is coming to the US, to do something else. He is into golf now. DK will be easier to convince I guess," Rohit said.

Karthik set to end IPL career after 2024 season

Karthik, who will turn 39 in June, has smashed 226 runs with an exceptional strike rate of over 200. "Well done DK! He is pushing for a spot in the T20 World Cup. His mind is occupied with the thought of the World Cup," Rohit was heard on the stump mic when Karthik launched an all-out attack on MI bowlers in the IPL 2024 match.

Stepping down as CSK's captain in the build-up to the new season, former India skipper Dhoni played a match-winning cameo for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. against Mumbai Indians in the first Clasico. Dhoni smoked three sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over to help CSK post 206-4 in 20 overs. After losing to CSK by 20 runs, Rohit-starrer MI locked horns with PBKS in match No.33 of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.