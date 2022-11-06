Rohit Sharma reveals why Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik in Indian playing XI for T20 WC match vs Zimbabwe

Thanks to the Netherlands side doing the unthinkable against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Sunday, India secured its berth for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 even before Rohit Sharma and Co. squared off against Zimbabwe in their final fixture of the Super 12 stage. India advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after the Netherlands handed the Proteas a premature exit from the showpiece event at the Adelaide Oval.

After India became the third team to enter the semi-finals of the ICC event, the Rahul Dravid-coached side opted to change their playing XI for the action-packed encounter against Zimbabwe. Giving Rishabh Pant his first start at the T20 World Cup, the Rohit-led side dropped veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik from the playing XI. When asked about the noteworthy change in the Indian lineup, Team India captain Rohit revealed why Karthik was asked to make way for Pant.

“We will bat. It's the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn't played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team,” Rohit said after India won the toss and opted to bat at the Adelaide Oval.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Karthik donned the gloves behind the stumps in all of India's previous four group matches at the T20 World Cup. Team India squared off against Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe after Babar Azam's Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to become the fourth team to enter the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England are the four semi-finalists of the T20 World Cup 2022.

