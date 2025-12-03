Rohit Sharma’s expression changes drastically just as South Africa opt for DRS; Ravi Shastri calls it out on live TV

Rohit Sharma’s innings was fun while it lasted. He watched runs come by thick and fast for India as South Africa’s pacers sprayed the ball all across. With 13 extras being gifted inside the first six overs, Rohit was under no pressure to up the ante, especially after Yashasvi Jaiswal got the scoreboard moving. Still, when it came to Rohit, he provided entertainment to a packed Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Rohit Sharma thought he would get away but...(Screengrab)

Rohit faced three balls in the first four overs, so when he took strike against Nandre Burger, the former India captain struck a hat-trick of boundaries – two were off the middle of the bat and one off its edge. However, the left-arm pacer soon had his revenge. Fifth ball of the over, as the ball passed Rohit’s bat and landed in Quinton de Kock’s gloves, you could sense something had happened. The keeper went up in appeal immediately, and although Burger and the umpire did not seem interested, after a bit of a discussion, captain Temba Bavuma signalled the DRS.

Rohit’s expressions told the story. He behaved casually at first, but his body language changed the moment the review was taken. And much to the disappointment of the fans in attendance, the moment ultra-edge showed a spike, Rohit was caught. Rohit looked at the big screen, not in surprise so much as in anticipation of the inevitable. Ravi Shastri, on commentary, summed it up.

"Just the body language of Rohit Sharma, when Quinton de Kock went up, said it all. You can see that De Kock straightaway; you could now hear a sound. Look at Rohit Sharma. He looks behind him, and then, when the camera pans to his face, he is unsure. There is an element of doubt in that look,” said the former India head coach.

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock, Shastri’s commentary partner, echoed those sentiments. "Look at Rohit Sharma. It [ball] goes through and he is not convinced. Stands there, waits to see if they are going to extend it upstairs. And then when they do eventually decide to, he walks to Jaiswal, who asks, ‘Did you nick it?’ And then Rohit gave a little bit of a shrug, as if to say ‘I’m not too sure’"

