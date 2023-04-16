Rohit Sharma set to join Kohli in elite list as Mumbai captain eyes sensational records in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will target multiple batting records in Mumbai Indians' (MI) upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Record-time winners Mumbai Indians will resume their lopsided rivalry with two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match No.22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit's Mumbai Paltan is heading to the blockbuster clash after registering their first win of the new season in their previous outing. Rohit Sharma can join Virat Kohli on an elite list(PTI)

Rohit and Co. outclassed winless Delhi Capitals to earn their first points in the league stage of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL. Riding on Rohit's brilliant half-century, MI defeated David Warner's DC by 6 wickets in match No.16 of the cash-rich league at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While veteran spinner Piyush Chawla rolled back the years with his bowling masterclass, veteran Indian opener Rohit struck a brilliant 29-ball half-century in Mumbai's first win of the new season.

Slamming his first half-century in IPL since 2021, Rohit played a quick-fire knock of 65 off 45 balls against the Delhi heavyweights. With the five-time champions scheduled to face KKR in their upcoming fixture, Rohit will hope to rewrite history at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai captain Rohit can join run-machine Virat Kohli on an elite list during MI's match against KKR in the IPL 2023.

Nicknamed Hitman for his explosive batting style, the MI skipper is only 44 runs away from completing 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league. The 35-year-old has amassed 5,966 runs in 230 matches. MI captain Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL. Only David Warner (6109), Shikhar Dhawan (6477) and Kohli (6838) have breached the 6,000 mark in the world's richest T20 league.

The in-form batter only needs to smash five more sixes to achieve a massive feat in the IPL. Rohit can become the first Indian batter to hit 250 sixes in the cash-rich league. Only legendary batters Chris Gayle (357) and AB de Villiers (251) have hit 250-plus sixes in the world's richest T20 league. Rohit has scored 87 runs in 3 matches this season.

