Rohit Sharma sets internet ablaze with autograph on CSK jersey, Hardik Pandya's heartfelt chat with kid steals the show

The Mumbai Indians team took part in a practice session ahead of the side's blockbuster opening clash of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Even as Hardik Pandya – the side's captain – has been banned from the game over a slow over-rate penalty, the all-rounder broke a sweat in the training session. Rohit Sharma also took part, and as the duo walked off, it interacted with young fans who came to watch their stars at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya interact with fans(X/Mumbai Indians)

As Hardik reached the fans, a young fan asked him about his experience of lifting the Champions Trophy. What followed was a wholesome conversation between the two, as the fan revealed she watched the whole game.

Watch:

Rohit drew a loud cheer from the fans, and the star batter obliged by signing autographs. The former MI captain also signed a kid's CSK jersey, prompting cheerful reactions from the other fans present.

Watch:

Mumbai Indians had endured a tough 2024 season, where the side finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches. Their season was marred by the controversy surrrounding captaincy switch, with Hardik taking over the role from Rohit. The decision didn't sit well with MI fans, who booed Hardik in various home matches.

However, Hardik has since made a remarkable comeback in international cricket, playing key roles in India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs within nine months. As he returns to the franchise, Hardik will be hoping to complete his redemption arc in the IPL, too, and win over the MI fans.

In Hardik's absence, Suryakumar Yadav – who also leads the Indian T20I team – will lead Mumbai Indians against the CSK. MI are without Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury that he sustained during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January.