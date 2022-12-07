'Dislocation and some stitches': Rohit shares huge injury update after playing valiant knock vs Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a freak injury during India's must-win clash with hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday. After losing the 1st One Day International (ODI) by 1 wicket on Sunday, Rohit-led India were fighting to stay alive in the three-match series when the visitors squared off against the Litton Das-led side at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

India skipper Rohit was taken to a hospital for scans after the veteran opener sustained an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the Bangladesh innings. Rohit, who was standing at second slip, was left with a bloodied left hand after the India captain dropped Anamul Haque's catch off Mohammed Siraj in the second over.

Speaking to Anjum Chopra after the conclusion of the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh, Indian skipper Rohit shared an update about his thumb injury. “It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat. When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot,” Rohit said.

Braving the freak injury in the 2nd ODI, Rohit walked out to bat at the number nine position with an injured thumb. The veteran Indian opener smashed a quick-fire 51* off 28 balls in the series decider at Dhaka. However, Rohit's batting heroics went in vain as Mehidy Hasan Miraz-inspired Bangladesh outclassed India in the 2nd ODI. Miraz, who slammed an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls, was also praised by Rohit in the post-match ceremony.

“Happened in the last game as well. It's something we need to work on. Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did. If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle,” Rohit added.

