Rohit Sharma shares iconic video from T20 World Cup bus parade to mark India's Independence Day celebrations

Indians worldwide are marking the nation's 78th Independence Day with pride and joy on Thursday. Among those celebrating is Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, who shared a touching post on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. Rohit posted a video of himself waving the national flag atop the team bus during the open-top parade following India's T20 World Cup triumph. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma holds the Indian tricolour during open bus victory parade(PTI)

The Indian team received a grand reception after their victory in the tournament back in June, with the players parading through Mumbai on their way to the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit, along with several teammates, proudly waved the national flag from the bus during the festivities. In a poignant gesture, Rohit had also planted the Indian flag at a stadium in Barbados after India’s final victory over South Africa.

Watch:

Under Rohit's captaincy, India enjoyed an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, defeating heavyweights like Australia and England en route to their final. In a dramatic title clash, India made an incredible comeback to defeat the Proteas by 7 runs, thus clinching their second T20 WC title and a first ICC trophy in 13 years.

On the same day, Rohit announced his international retirement from the format, with his longtime teammate Virat Kohli also calling time on his T20I career.

The duo made a comeback to the side earlier this month when India toured Sri Lanka for three ODIs; incidentally, it was also their first appearance in ODIs since the home World Cup last year. However, the comeback didn't go as planned, with India conceding a 0-2 series defeat.

When will Rohit be back in action?

The Indian captain was speculated to make an appearance in the Duleep Trophy but the BCCI confirmed he won't be playing in the four-team tournament. However, a host of Indian Test cricketers including KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, among others, are taking part in the Duleep Trophy.

Rohit is expected to return in the two-Test series against Bangladesh in September, which will also mark the start of India's home season.