Rohit Sharma shouts at drinks break, fans call Shubman Gill culprit as tension flares during IND vs NZ final

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was charged up during the final of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand as he was seen getting animated during the drinks break. The Men in Blue gained the edge over New Zealand early in the game with three wickets inside 13 overs as the Indian spinners spun the web with the new ball. Varun Chakaravarthy struck early to dismiss Will Young for 15, while Kuldeep Yadav brought his A-game to the table and dismissed in-form Kiwis Rachin Ravindra (37) and Kane Williamson (11). Rohit Sharma got animated during the drinks break in the final against New Zealand.(JioHotstar/Screengrab)

Meanwhile, during the drinks break after the 15th over, Rohit got animated and seen shouting at someone and as the fans on social media guessed, it was Shubman Gill who got scolded for getting late to the team huddle when the skipper was sharing the plans.

It is not the first time Rohit has scolded a young player on the field, as he is known for his animated behaviour. However, despite that, he holds the respect of all the players on the side.

Ravindra and Young gave New Zealand a solid start with a 57-run stand - the highest by any team against India in the tournament. However, India's X-factor Chakravarthy provided the first breakthrough and got one to straighten and he trapped Young plumb in front while Kuldeep executed a perfectly pitched left-arm spinner's googly, which breached Ravindra's defence.

New Zealand opt to bat first in Champions Trophy final

Earlier, Rohit Sharma lost another toss but remained unfazed by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner's decision to bat first in Dubai.

“We've been here enough, batted first and bowled first, don't really mind batting second. It hasn't changed much; we've chased and won as well. It does give you a lot of confidence and takes the toss away from the game. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you want to play. That's what we've spoken about in the dressing room, not to worry about the toss and to just play well, that's what we've done and we have to do today as well,” Rohit said at the toss.

For New Zealand, their strike bowler Matt Henry missed out after he injured his shoulder during a semi-final win over South Africa in Lahore. Nathan Smith got the chance in the XI for the summit clash in place of Henry. While India decided to go with the same XI from the last match where they outclassed Australia in the semis and stuck with four spin bowling options on tricky Dubai surface.