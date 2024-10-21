Rohit Sharma faces social-media brutality as 'Clueless Captain' trend after NZ loss sparks fan war: 'Kohli just lost...'

India suffered an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand to go 0-1 down in the three-match series. It was not only India's first defeat on home soil after six straight wins, going back to the Hyderabad loss against England earlier this year, but it also left the team in a precarious spot regarding their qualification for the World Test Championship final. India's Virat Kohli (C) and captain Rohit Sharma (2L) walk across the field before the start of the second day play of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17(AFP)

Rohit Sharma bore the brunt after India's loss in Bengaluru, where the team suffered two batting collapses. In the first innings, the hosts were folded for their lowest-ever score at home (46), which comprised dismissals for duck. In the second innings, they went from 408 for three after a 178-run stand between centurion Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant to 462 all out in a space of just 15.3 overs.

Rohit did accept that it was a poor judgment on his part regarding the Chinnaswamy track, which remainder under covers after Bengaluru witnessed rain over 48 hours in the lead-up to the match, where the opening day was washed out without a ball being bowled. India, in a rather surprising move, opted to bat first and then played three spinners and two fast bowlers in the opening Test.

How India performed at home in Tests since 2014

Experts also outlined tactical errors in Rohit's bowling preferences, especially on the final day of the match, where he under-utilised the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, and over-bowled Mohammed Siraj, who seemed to be struggling in the favourable conditions on Sunday.

Following the loss with New Zealand weathering the early storm from Jasprit Bumrah to wrap up the 107-run chase within the opening session, fans on social media brutally attacked the India captain as 'Clueless Rohit Sharma' trended on X, formerly known as Twitter. They highlighted that under previous India captain Virat Kohli, the team lost just two Tests in 31 matches between 2015 and 2021, while under Rohit's tenure, the hosts already suffered three losses in 14 Tests since he assumed the role in 2022, two of which happened this year itself. The tweets against Rohit subsequently sparked a fan war on social media.

Rohit Sharma confident of India series victory despite Bengaluru loss

Despite the defeat by eight wickets in Bengaluru, where the New Zealand batters showed more control against the spinners, especially Rachin Ravindra, who notched up a century in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 39 in a 75-run stand for the fourth-wicket on Day 5, Rohit remained optimistic of an India comeback, much like in the series against England earlier this year.

"New Zealand bowled pretty well and challenged every corner of our bat and we failed to respond to that. Games like these happen. We will take the positives and move forward. There are guys who have been in this situation before. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us. We will try and put our best game forward," he said.