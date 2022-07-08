Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli for massive India captaincy record during 1st T20I against England

India captain Rohit Sharma made his international return after over three months as he led the side in the first of three T20Is against England. Rohit was forced to miss the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England in Edgbaston due to Covid-19 infection. In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah had led the Indian side as it faced a seven-wicket defeat, conceding a 2-2 draw.

Upon his return to the Indian team, Rohit made a brisk start before being dismissed on 24 off 14 deliveries. During his brief stay in the middle, Rohit smashed five fours and also reached an incredible record en route his 24. As soon as Rohit reached 13 in his innings, the Indian captain went past Virat Kohli – the former India skipper – for a huge feat.

Until October 2021, Kohli held the record for the fastest captain in the history of T20Is to reach 1000 runs. It was broken by Pakistan's Babar Azam; while Kohli had reached the feat in 30 innings, Babar crossed the four-figure mark in merely 24.

On Thursday, Rohit surpassed Kohli as he reached the 1000-run mark in his 29th innings as India captain, scripting a new India record. Justifiably, Rohit is also the second-fastest captain to do so in international cricket.

Rohit was appointed as India's full-time T20I captain in November, following Kohli's resignation from the post ahead of the T20 World Cup last year. The Indian opener eventually took over the leadership role in all formats of the game. Kohli was not a part of the XI in the first T20I of the series, but will return to the squad alongside other first-teamers Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the second game in Edgbaston.

Talking about the T20 series opener, India rode Hardik Pandya's all-round performance to emerge winners by 50 runs. The Baroda all-rounder led India's aggressive batting display with a 33-ball 51, propelling the visitors to 198. In reply, England's innings ended at 148 in 19.3 overs, with Hardik returning excellent figures of 4/33.

“It was a great performance from ball one. "The batters showed an intent," said Rohit, who also became the first captain to record 13 successive wins in T20Is. "Hardik prepared himself wonderfully from the IPL. His bowling is something he wanted to do more of. He came in, bowled quick, and got rewards for his variation."

