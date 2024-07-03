Rohit Sharma's Team India set to reach Delhi: What adequate security arrangements have been made by Delhi Police?

Anticipating a gathering of cricket fans to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team reaching Delhi on Thursday, the police have made adequate security arrangements at the airport and the hotel where the team will stay before leaving for Mumbai, officials said. India's captain Rohit Sharma in talk with team members after the team's victory (BCCI-X)

The security arrangements have been made from the IGI Airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel where they will have a halt on Thursday, they said. The police have planned to provide them escort vehicles with armed policemen from the airport, where they are expected to land around 6 am after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight, a senior police officer said.

Adequate police force will remain deployed at the routes from airport to the hotel. At least two companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the hotel and routes in central Delhi, the officer said.

The police suspect that cricket fans may gather at routes or outside the hotel to welcome and cheer the team India for their victory in the T20 World Cup.

The squad will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence and later go back to the hotel. The squad is expected to leave for Mumbai at 4 pm, he said.

The team will later take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.