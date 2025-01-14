Rohit Sharma to join Mumbai's practice session today with Rahane, Iyer, Shardul. Is Ranji Trophy return loading?

India captain Rohit Sharma will attend Mumbai's practice session on Tuesday for the Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter informed the Mumbai team management about his decision and, later in the day, will train alongside Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer for the next Ranji Trophy round, which is set to begin on January 23. Will Rohit Sharma play Ranji Trophy after 10 years?(AP)

As Mumbai square off against Jammu and Kashmir, a source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to Hindustan Times that Rohit will turn up for the practice session on Tuesday. Whether Rohit will be available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against J&K is unclear, although Rohit's appearance in the training session is a positive sign.

"Rohit will come to train today with the Ranji trophy team. The entire lineup will be there. Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer will also turn up," an MCA source told Hindustan Times. "Rohit hasn't told us whether he will be available for the Ranji match on January 23. He will confirm to us in due course," the source added.

Mumbai will train at the Wankhede Stadium today and at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) over the next two days. Rohit's last appearance for Mumbai was in 2015, when he played against Uttar Pradesh.

BCCI cracks whip regarding participation in domestic cricket

Recently, the BCCI took strict measures regarding players missing domestic cricket, making it clear that everyone needs to represent their state teams. A report in the Dainik Jagran stated that players can also refuse to play domestic cricket if they have the physio's report and the go-ahead from both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss against Australia, Gambhir stated that he would like everyone to play domestic cricket.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game but if they are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket," said Gambhir.

Rohit recently stood down from the Sydney Test against Australia owing to poor form. The right-handed batter recorded scores of 3,9, 10, 3, and 6 in Australia.

While Rohit’s participation comes as a breath of fresh air, it remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli will play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. The former India captain's last Ranji appearance was in 2012.