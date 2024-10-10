Rohit Sharma could miss one of India's first two Tests against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report

India could be without captain Rohit Sharma for one of the first two out of five Tests that they are slated to play against Australia away from home later this year. India will face Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year in a five-match Test series at the latter's home. India have dominated the series in recent times, with Australia failing to win the trophy since 2014/15. Rohit Sharma has has intimated the BCCI that might have to skip "one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series"(PTI)

According to news agency PTI, Rohit has intimated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he might have to skip "one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series" due to a "pressing personal matter". The first Test will be played in Perth from November 22 to 26 after which the second Test, which will be a day-night affair played with the pink ball, is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," PTI quoted a source within the BCCI as saying.

Abhimanyu Easwaran could be considered as cover

It is further reported that an in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran could be called up as cover if Rohit has to miss a match. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who have both opened in the past, are also being considered as potential partners for Yashasvi Jaiswal if the Indian captain has to miss the Perth or Adelaide Tests. Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is supposed to lead.

However, there is yet to be any clarity on who could take over as captain with the Indian team lacking a vice-captain in their recent two-match series against Bangladesh. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have led the team in Rohit's absence in the recent past. For now, there are three clear candidates for the role - Rohit's white ball deputy Gill, Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.