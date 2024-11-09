Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma to play Perth Test vs Australia? India captain's itinerary revealed in new report

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 09, 2024 07:18 AM IST

India will travel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in two batches, with the first departing on November 10.

Having been whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand, the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is of utmost importance to India. Earlier there were reports that Rohit might not travel with the team for the first Test in Perth. But now it looks like he will be featuring in the match. According to Sports Tak, Rohit will leave for the Australia series with India's first batch.

India's Rohit Sharma in action.(REUTERS)
India's Rohit Sharma in action.(REUTERS)

India will travel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in two batches, with the first departing on November 10. Meanwhile, the second group will leave on November 11. The BCCI were unable to book the entire team on a single commercial flight due to commercial reasons.

Also Read | India A captain, players disgruntled after Australian umpire questions ball's condition days after tampering allegations

There is still no confirmation if Rohit will participate in the first Test. Earlier reports stated that he and Ritika Sajdeh are expecting their second child and Rohit would not be playing in the series opener.

After the third and final Test against New Zealand, Rohit had said, "I am not sure of my availability for the first Test in Perth, Fingers Crossed."

India's WTC fate

India's hunt for a spot in the WTC final suffered a massive blow after their whitewash by New Zealand. India are now second in the WTC standings. Before the NZ series, India needed four wins in eight Tests to automatically qualify. But now they need to win four or five TEsts in Australia. A 3-0 series win will guarantee qualification, but it will also depend on the result between New Zealand vs England.

If India win the series 3-0, 3-1, 4-1, then they will reach the WTC final, provided that England manages to draw at least one Test vs New Zealand. But if India finish with a 2-0 win, they will need England to beat New Zealand in at least one of their Tests. In case India win 3-2, then they will need England to defeat New Zealand in one Tests, and also required Sri Lanka to defeat Australia in one Tests, to come in top two of the WTC standings.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //