Rohit Sharma told to tone down ultra-aggressive approach as 'Orange Cap' demand rises: 'You have 3 ODI double tons...'

Rohit Sharma has had a poor start to the 2025 Indian Premier League. In his three outings for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season, Rohit registered scores of 0, 8, and 13; in his last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the veteran batter was used as an Impact Player. Rohit's batting form has been under the scanner for the past few months, even as the Indian ODI and Test captain did produce impressive performances for the side in the Champions Trophy last month; he scored 76 in the all-important final against New Zealand, providing the side with an aggressive start which laid the foundation for title victory. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

Former India cricketers Manoj Tiwary and Virender Sehwag, however, believe that Rohit doesn't need to be ultra-aggressive all the time. Rohit adopted an attacking approach in limited-overs formats over the past few years; while it reaped rewards in ODIs and T20Is, Rohit has yet to make a mark for the Mumbai Indians in the past few years. Both believe Rohit needs to take time at the crease and play his natural game.

“There should be a season where he wins the Orange Cap. He's too good a player to not score consistently. Recently, he has changed his approach towards batting when he plays for India, and it's fine. But, I feel he's too good to play that quickly. If he stays at the crease… he is a player who has scored three double-centuries in ODIs. He will play shots if he stays. He plays too fast, sometimes. He's too good to miss out on his innings,” Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

While Sehwag believes Rohit should “enjoy” his cricket, he admitted that Rohit can play an impactful knock if he stays at the crease for long.

"He should enjoy his cricket. He shouldn't think of how many runs he has to score. He should just step out with the mindset that it's his day.

“He needs to score big. If he plays 15 of the 20 overs, he can easily score 80-100 runs. He should score impactful runs,” said the former India batter.

MI face LSG next

Rohit will aim to make a strong comeback with the bat when Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in their next home game on Friday. The MI star had quiet outings over the past years in the IPL but in 2024, Rohit scored 417 runs in the season – his highest since 2016 – which also included an unbeaten century. Moreover, Rohit scored at an impressive strike rate of 150, which was his highest in any IPL season.