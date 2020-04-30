Rohit Sharma turns 33: On Hitman’s birthday, re-live his three double hundreds in ODIs

cricket

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:32 IST

India opener Rohit Sharma celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday. The right-handed batsman, popularly nicknamed as “Hitman”, is known for his penchant of playing big innings, especially in the limited-overs format. He is the only batsman in the world to have scored three double hundreds in the ODIs. He also holds the record of the highest ODI score - 264* - which he scored against Sri Lanka.

On his birthday, here is a chance to relive Rohit’s three double hundreds in the ODIs. Which one of these is your favourite?

November 2, 2013: Rohit Sharma 209 vs Australia in Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma’s first double hundred in the 50-overs format came back in 2013 against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At the time, the only two players to reach the mark were India legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Rohit, who had started to find his feet as an opener in the Indian cricket team following a successful Champions Trophy campaign. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rohit hammered 209 in 158 balls to help his side to a mammoth total of 383/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Aussies were bundled out for 326 as India won the match by 57 runs - and the 7-match series by 3-2. Rohit was given the man of the match and man of the series trophy.

November 13, 2014: Rohit Sharma 264 vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata

Just a year later after his first double ton, Rohit Sharma repeated the feat against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rohit hammered the highest score in ODIs history - 264 in 173 balls. He struck 33 fours and 9 sixes in his innings. He looked good to go past the 300-run mark before he was dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara. On the back of his innings, India posted 404/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 251 as the hosts won the match by 153 runs.

December 13, 2017: Rohit Sharma 208* vs Sri Lanka in Mohali

Rohit Sharma got off to a slow start in the ODI match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. It took the opener 115 balls to reach his ton. After that, the Hitman turned up the pace. He hammered plenty of boundaries as he raced off to his double hundred in the next 36 balls. Rohit remaineed unbeaten on 208 as India posted a total of 392/4 in 50 overs. The batsman struck 13 fours and 12 sixes in his innings. Sri Lanka could only muster 251/8 in 50 overs and the hosts won the match by 141 runs.