‘Shoaib Malik better than Steve Smith when playing spin’ - Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik is a better player of spin bowling than former Australia skipper Steve Smith. In a recent interaction, Chahal picked top batsmen when it comes to playing spin and his list was topped by compatriots Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The list also featured New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Chahal added that he believes that the technique used by Malik is better than Smith - the current world No. 1 in Test cricket. “Virat and Rohit are obviously quality players of spin bowling so they will be at the top,” said Chahal.

“Also Williamson makes life difficult for spin bowlers because he plays the ball really late, especially on a pitch that is slow,” Chahal said on Instagram.

Chahal faced Malik in Asia Cup 2018 and was impressed by his batting.“I was bowling to Shoaib Malik during the Asia Cup and was impressed with the way he was taking singles of good deliveries. I realised that this player has a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling,” he said.

Earlier, Kohli had commented on Chahal’s activities on social media and called the young spinner ‘an absolute clown’. In a live chat with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and South Africa batting great AB de Villiers on Instagram, the Indian cricket team skipper even asked ABD]to check out Chahal’s TikTok. All three of them have played together for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos,” said Kohli.

“You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown.”

