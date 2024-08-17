Rohit Sharma turns heads driving '0264' plated Lamborghini on Mumbai roads, reserves special gesture for fans

After an intense year of continuous cricket, several Team India stars are finally enjoying a well-deserved break. The Indian players have been on the move since the beginning of the year, starting with a T20I series against Afghanistan, followed by a gruelling five-Test series against England from January to March. The transition to the 2024 Indian Premier League was swift, with the tournament running until May. Merely five days after the IPL concluded, the players shifted focus to the all-important T20 World Cup, where Rohit Sharma’s men triumphed and claimed the title. Rohit Sharma drives his Lamborghini in Mumbai(X)

Following a short break after their World Cup victory, during which a second-string Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, toured Zimbabwe, the senior players returned to action in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. With the conclusion of that series earlier this month, the Indian team is now in a rare lull, with no international fixtures scheduled for over a month. Their next assignment is a two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19.

And it seems Indian captain Rohit Sharma is enjoying this bliss, as he was recently spotted driving his Lamborghini on the roads of Mumbai. What caught the fans' attention, however, was his number plate, which ended with ‘0264’. The number is special for Rohit, as he smashed 264 during an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2014, which remains the highest individual score in the format.

Watch:

Rohit Sharma's historic innings of 264 off just 173 balls remains one of the most remarkable performances in cricket history. Promoted to the opening position only a year earlier, Rohit quickly adapted to the role, delivering explosive starts that became his trademark. His record-breaking knock propelled India to a towering total of 404/5 in Kolkata, leading the side to a commanding 153-run victory.

Nearly nine years later, Rohit once again showcased his ability to dominate with the bat, adopting an even more aggressive approach during India's ODI World Cup campaign last year, where the team reached the final. His attacking mindset carried over to the shortest format, playing a crucial role in India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in June, where they defeated South Africa in the final to clinch the title.