Rohit Sharma unshaken by Shubman Gill move; Australia ODI prep details reveal fierce push to silence Agarkar, Gambhir

While world cricket was abuzz with the handshake controversy that marred last month’s Asia Cup and India’s thrilling title win over Pakistan in Dubai, Rohit Sharma had already set his sights on the next challenge. According to a RevSportz report, even as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side battled through the Asia Cup campaign, the 38-year-old was quietly training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, preparing for the ODI leg of the upcoming Australia tour. Rohit Sharma has been picked for the ODI series against Australia(AFP)

The report said that starting September 16, Rohit spent almost a week at the CoE in Bengaluru, where he had initially arrived for the mandatory pre-season fitness test. His gruelling net sessions were "specifically tailored to the conditions and opposition he will face in Australia later this month."

The report revealed that the training sessions included two hours of batting against tall fast bowlers, which he had specifically requested. Overall, 10 bowlers and a set of throwdown specialists were involved in the process. On some days, he even had two separate sessions, which he would often extend despite being informed by staff members that the allotted training time was up. He also worked out in the gym, which involved light-weight training.

ALSO READ: No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, yet MCG packed! Abhishek-Shubman buzz sends IND vs AUS 2nd T20I tickets flying

The ODIs have always been Rohit’s preferred format. Yet, the upcoming three-match series against Australia carries a different weight for him, not just because it marks his first international appearance since leading India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, but also because it will be the first time since 2022 that he features purely as a batter, having handed over the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill.

While BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, speaking to the media last Saturday, did not specifically reveal the time at which he told Rohit about their decision to hand over the ODI leadership duties to Gill, it has been reported that he was informed "some time ago", with speculations even indicating that the discussions, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, had begin right after the England Test series had ended in early August. If that was indeed the case, Rohit was aware of the move at the time of his training at the CoE last month.

But more than the Gill fact, the Australia series will be a 'perform or perish' contest for the 38-year-old. According to a PTI report earlier on Sunday, Rohit is apparently not part of the scheme for the World Cup in South Africa. In fact, both Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have their doubts over whether he can at all sustain his form until 2027, while a section of the BCCI is certain he is unlikely to make an impact with the bat after seven months of hiatus.

The training, if anything, would clearly indicate that Rohit is making a fierce push to silence Agarkar and Gambhir. The RevSportz report concluded, saying: "If what the CoE witnessed in September is any guide, India’s former captain isn’t about to exit stage left just yet."