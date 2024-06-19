'Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli on wrong side of 30’: IND head coach frontrunner Gautam Gambhir gets stern warning

Team India is all set to enter a transitional phase after the T20 World Cup, as a new coaching staff will take over the charge, replacing Rahul Dravid and Co. Gautam Gambhir, mentor of IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders, is the frontrunner in the big race to become the next Indian head coach as reportedly he has already interviewed for the position. Gambhir was a big-match player for India, having played the match-winning knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. Gambhir is also a proven tactician and led KKR to two IPL titles as captain in 2012 and 2014. Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner to become next India head coach.(AFP)

However, KKR's impressive show under his mentorship this year straightaway made him the favourite to replace Dravid as the next India head coach. Apart from Gambhir, another former India cricketer - WV Raman, has given an interview for a big position in Indian cricket.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his views on the development of the Indian team head coach's race.

"Gautam Gambhir has given the interview. It's been said that it was a virtual interview as opposed to WV Raman, who gave a fantastic presentation. I have just read that. Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner in this race. It's been said everywhere and we have also understood that," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that managing the transition in Indian cricket won't be easy for Gambhir as several players are over 30 in the set-up, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I am saying it will be an interesting tenure because you will have to manage the transition here, and that is never an easy thing. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, maybe Ravindra Jadeja, especially their roles in T20s, there are plenty of people who are on the wrong side of 30, 35 to 37, including Ravichandran Ashwin," Chopra added.

Gambhir, known for his aggressive attitude, doesn't shy away from making bold decisions and if he becomes the Indian head coach, then the big job for him is to prepare a team for the 2027 World Cup.

"In the next three to four years, when the 2027 World Cup comes, you have to prepare your team for that. There will also be a WTC in 2027 and a T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026. So a very important roadmap will have to be prepared," he said.