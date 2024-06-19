Virat Kohli and West Indies legend's wholesome conversation lights up social media: ‘I’ve seen a lot of great players…'

Team India batting superstar Virat Kohli met legendary West Indies pacer Wesley Hall during the Men in Blue's practice session ahead of their Super 8 clash. Hall, known for his lethal pace during his playing days, gifted Kohli his book 'Answering to the Call' as the two had a wholesome interaction in the dugout near the boundary rope. Virat Kohli met legendary West Indies pacer Wesley Hall during practice session(X Image)

Hall lavished big praise on Kohli and called him a "great player", and hoped that he would continue to play for India.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"Thank you for coming because you come to practise and there you have to go and see the old man," the Windies icon thanked Kohli for taking the time to meet him.

The Indian maestro replied, “Not at all, pleasure”

Also Read | Virat Kohli frustrated by reserve bowler; India hint at Kuldeep Yadav show in T20 World Cup Super 8 tie vs Afghanistan

"I just wish to tell you, I have seen a lot of great players and you are a great player, I'm telling you that because it's true. God bless you and I hope you continue to play for India," Hall further said while praising the former India captain.

Kohli graciously accepted Hall's book 'Answering to the Call' and posed for photographs with him.

Published in November 2022, 'Answering to the Call' revolves around Hall's illustrious cricketing career and his journey to become one of the best in history.

Meanwhile, he released the second part of the book this year, which is about Hall's time as a senator and a politician. India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma also received Hall's book.

"I gave three books today. I gave a book to the captain (Rohit Sharma) and another one to the coach (Rahul Dravid) and Virat Kohli. All three of them are great players. It's good to see people getting rewarded. Sometimes, you are a good player, and you haven't made it. I think they have done very well for India," Hall told ANI.

Virat Kohli's form bit of a concern

When it comes to Kohli's current form, he has not been at his best and failed to perform in the group stage with three single-digit scores - 1,4 and 0, however, India comfortably reached the Super 8 stage. The decision to promote Kohli at the opening slot has misfired for the Men in Blue, which might force them to push back to the number 3 slot in the Super 8 as Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make it to the XI.

India will next face Afghanistan in their first match of Super 8 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, as it will also be their first match on the Caribbean soil in the ongoing T20 World Cup.