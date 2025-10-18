Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'chances wouldn't change for 2027 even if they play domestic cricket': Finch's truthbomb

The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is almost here. Two of the greatest white-ball players will step out in Indian colours for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 win when the Shubman Gill-led side takes the field against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Ever since the captaincy was taken from Rohit and given to Gill, chatter has continued to grow about the future of these two stalwarts and whether they will be in the plans for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mark their return to international cricket. (AFP)

Rohit and Virat haven't played any competitive match since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The duo might have been preparing in their own way in Mumbai and London, respectively, but one doesn't know whether they will show rust when they take to the field to bat.

A certain section of fans and pundits believes that Rohit and Virat should consider playing domestic cricket to stay connected to the game. Several reports suggest that the duo may be asked to play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy before the home ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026.

However, Finch believes playing domestic cricket consistently won't change anything for Rohit and Virat as it will eventually boil down to their desire and commitment for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"I don't think it necessarily comes down to playing so much domestic cricket. I don't think that would change their chances or the way they approach it at all. The odd game here or there, just to make sure that they're ticking over in a competitive environment," said JioStar expert Finch, while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a media day ahead of the first ODI.

"But you know that they're going to be hitting thousands and thousands of balls behind the scenes, away from the cameras. So, yeah, if the desire is still there, and if the performances are there, there's no reason why they won't," added the 38-year-old.

Finch, a member of the 2015 World Cup-winning team, expressed his desire to see the duo participate in the World Cup one final time in their careers.

“I would love to see them both play in that 50-over World Cup in 2027. That'll be up to the selectors, the coaching staff, the captain and their performances. That's what it comes down to. I think that any time you have the experience that they bring, but are also pushed by the next generation of players coming through, it's really exciting because it keeps the depth of the squad so strong. And no doubt India have got that,” said Finch.

"So, what are the challenges that they face? Probably just the amount of cricket. No doubt that will have its challenges. But you know that neither of them will leave any stone unturned. If there's a desire for them to both get there, and they've indicated that, then you know that they're going to be hitting enough balls," he added.

'Right move'

Finch, who was widely regarded as one of the destructive white-ball batters, also sided with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in passing over the captaincy baton to Gill from Rohit. He stated that, considering the World Cup is almost two years away, the time was right to have a change of guard and give Gill ample time to get himself familiar with the role.

Finch said that Gill is able to get results his way in Tests, so there is no reason to believe he wouldn't do a good job in ODIs.

"It's a great move to get Shubman in at this time. Whenever you're probably this far out from a 50-over World Cup, I think it's important that you're well and truly into the planning stages, focusing on that 2027 World Cup. So, from my point of view, I think it's absolutely the right move. He's a wonderful player; we know that in all formats of the game. So, from that point of view, he's in a great space as a player to take over the leadership of a couple of formats of the game," said Finch.

"So, the planning and preparation stage is so important. You need to be entering the last six or nine months of the cycle, knowing exactly what your plans are for the World Cup going forward. So, from that point of view, it's the right time for Shubman. He's shown that he's a wonderful leader of T20, ODIs, and Test matches, and he's getting results as well. So, yeah, it's the right time and it's a good move," he added.

Catch all the action from India’s tour of Australia 2025, starting with the first ODI on October 19, 9 AM IST onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.