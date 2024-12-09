Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's problems worsen as Josh Hazlewood set for return in Brisbane

Josh Hazlewood has an impressive record at the Gabba, Brisbane and he is all set to make a comeback for the upcoming third Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Having missed the Adelaide pink-ball Test due to a side strain, it was speculated that the pacer won't be able to recover in time for the third match against India which is set to begin on Saturday, December 14. Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood missed the Adelaide Test due to a side strain (AFP)

However, it looks like Josh Hazlewood has had a faster recovery than expected. On Monday, the pacer who has 278 Test wickets, was seen bowling full throttle at the Adelaide Oval.

As per Australian journalists who are covering the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Josh Hazlewood bowled two spells at the Adelaide Oval on Monday and seemed pretty happy with his workload.

Australia who levelled the five-match series by winning the Adelaide Test by 10 wickets, will get a major shot in the arm if Hazlewood recovers in time and is available for selection in Brisbane.

Earlier, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said that even though Scott Boland bowled well in Adelaide, he would still prefer Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI.

"Even though Boland has bowled brilliantly, I would still prefer Hazlewood in the playing XI for Brisbane," Yahoo Sport Australia quoted Ponting as saying.

Hazlewood's impressive record in Brisbane

Josh Hazlewood has played 8 Tests in Brisbane so far, taking 37 wickets at an impressive average of 23.75. He has taken two five-wicket hauls at the Gabba.

It is important to state that it was Hazlewood who got the better of Virat Kohli in the first innings of the Perth Test. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both struggling for runs, Hazlewood's return can act as a potential dagger.

After the win in Adelaide, Australia captain Pat Cummins provided an update on Hazlewood, saying the pacer will be "alright" for Brisbane.

"(Josh Hazlewood) will have to bowl tomorrow, so he's all on track. He will bowl tomorrow and then we will have to assess from there. But yeah, it's all gone to plan so far,” said Cummins at the post-match press conference.

“So we are fairly confident that he will be alright for Brisbane, and we'll know more in the next couple of days. Yeah if someone has to make way, that'll be pretty unlucky,” he added.

In the absence of Hazlewood, Scott Boland did the job for Australia in Adelaide as he scalped a total of five wickets in the Test. He also got the prized wicket of Virat Kohli in the second innings.