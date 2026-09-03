Rohit Sharma was angry but ready to retire after selectors' July message; WC spot still uncertain despite Lord's ton

Speculation was rife earlier this summer that Rohit was all set to bid adieu to international cricket. The ODI series finale against England at Lord's in July was rumoured to be his last appearance in an India jersey, with the former India captain having already retired from Tests in 2025 and T20Is in 2024.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Rohit was informed by a member of the selection committee, but not the chairman, that the panel had already decided to move on, implying that he was no longer in its scheme of things. Rohit was even asked whether he could announce his retirement after the ODI at Lord's during the tour of England.
Deep Dive
What was the impact of Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's on his future with the Indian cricket team?
Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's temporarily delayed retirement speculations and showcased his continued ability to perform, but it did not guarantee his selection for the ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup.
Why is there speculation about Rohit Sharma's retirement after the England series?
Speculation arose when selectors communicated to Rohit that they were moving on from him, suggesting his absence from future plans, especially after inconsistent performances in earlier matches.
How is the BCCI addressing the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's selection for future tournaments?
The BCCI is holding a meeting to review Rohit Sharma's future alongside discussions about team performance and selection strategy, amidst rising tensions between selectors and board officials.
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There was silence from the senior India batter and those close to him, but the report cited that while he was angry, "Rohit had agreed."
However, his knock of 138 in London, albeit in a losing cause, temporarily postponed the chatter. But the report indicated that the century did not guarantee him a place in India's ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup.
Ahead of Rohit's knock, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had shut down the rumours, saying that Rohit was still here to stay. According to a report last month, that act did not sit well with the selectors, causing tensions in the BCCI corridors between the Ajit Agarkar-led committee and the board's top brass.
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The call also reportedly put Agarkar's tenure on the line. He was expecting an extension in his role as chief selector until the end of the 2027 World Cup, but the BCCI meeting on Thursday will also discuss whether that plan is still on. Speculation is rife that the board is eager to replace him with VVS Laxman, who is currently serving as the CoE head.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.