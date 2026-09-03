Rohit Sharma was angry but ready to retire after selectors' July message; WC spot still uncertain despite Lord's ton

It is not just Rohit Sharma. The futures of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will also be up for discussion at the BCCI meeting on Thursday in Mumbai as India step into the ODI World Cup cycle for next year's ICC tournament in Africa. However, unlike Rohit, who has been in the line of fire, the latter two are not under considerable pressure for now.

Rohit Sharma has already retired from Tests and T20Is (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speculation was rife earlier this summer that Rohit was all set to bid adieu to international cricket. The ODI series finale against England at Lord's in July was rumoured to be his last appearance in an India jersey, with the former India captain having already retired from Tests in 2025 and T20Is in 2024.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Rohit was informed by a member of the selection committee, but not the chairman, that the panel had already decided to move on, implying that he was no longer in its scheme of things. Rohit was even asked whether he could announce his retirement after the ODI at Lord's during the tour of England.

Deep Dive What was the impact of Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's on his future with the Indian cricket team? Rohit Sharma's century at Lord's temporarily delayed retirement speculations and showcased his continued ability to perform, but it did not guarantee his selection for the ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup. Why is there speculation about Rohit Sharma's retirement after the England series? Speculation arose when selectors communicated to Rohit that they were moving on from him, suggesting his absence from future plans, especially after inconsistent performances in earlier matches. How is the BCCI addressing the uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's selection for future tournaments? The BCCI is holding a meeting to review Rohit Sharma's future alongside discussions about team performance and selection strategy, amidst rising tensions between selectors and board officials.

There was silence from the senior India batter and those close to him, but the report cited that while he was angry, "Rohit had agreed."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Heir to Gavaskar’s throne, missed a 100 against Warne-McGrath, Sachin’s advice couldn’t save him, was replaced by Sehwag Rohit Sharma's Lord's ton shut the chatter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Heir to Gavaskar’s throne, missed a 100 against Warne-McGrath, Sachin’s advice couldn’t save him, was replaced by Sehwag Rohit Sharma's Lord's ton shut the chatter {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, his knock of 138 in London, albeit in a losing cause, temporarily postponed the chatter. But the report indicated that the century did not guarantee him a place in India's ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup.

Ahead of Rohit's knock, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had shut down the rumours, saying that Rohit was still here to stay. According to a report last month, that act did not sit well with the selectors, causing tensions in the BCCI corridors between the Ajit Agarkar-led committee and the board's top brass.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The call also reportedly put Agarkar's tenure on the line. He was expecting an extension in his role as chief selector until the end of the 2027 World Cup, but the BCCI meeting on Thursday will also discuss whether that plan is still on. Speculation is rife that the board is eager to replace him with VVS Laxman, who is currently serving as the CoE head.