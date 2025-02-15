Rohit Sharma will not be picked for Tests again, BCCI convinced about new India captain: Report

One of the biggest reasons why India did not want to risk Jasprit Bumrah for the Champions Trophy 2025 was that the fast bowler is being looked at as India's future Test captain. BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had a difficult choice to make when the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team, headed by Nitin Patel, kept the ball in his court regarding Bumrah's Champions Trophy participation. In their report, the NCA said that there was nothing wrong in Bumrah's latest scan reports, but the No.1-ranked pacer had yet to start bowling in full tilt. Since the Champions Trophy was barely a week away, the selectors and the team management did not want to take a chance. Rohit Sharma watches teammates during a practice session(AFP)

The need to protect Bumrah was not just because of what he brought to the table as a fast bowler - there is little doubt that he is currently the best bowler across formats - but also because of his leadership prospects. The BCCI have more or less finalised Bumrah as India's next Test captain.

News agency PTI reported that current India captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be considered for Tests anymore, and Bumrah, who is the designated Test vice-captain, will take over as the leader from the England tour in June-July this year.

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt and those in the know of things said that it is very difficult to get match-fit in such a short time.

“Rather, he can come back for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again,” PTI wrote.

Bumrah has led India in three Tests so far; on both occasions, Rohit was unavailable. The opener was battling Covid when Bumrah had to step up in the fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham in 2022. India lost that Test, but Bumrah showed signs of being a good leader. He got his next opportunity when Rohit arrived in Australia late last year for the birth of his second child. Bumrah single-handedly bowled India to victory in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Incidentally, that was the only Indian Test India won in an otherwise disappointing series.

Bumrah again took over as captain when Rohit, in a first-of-its-kind decision, dropped himself from the playing XI for the final Test in Sydney. Bumrah, unfortunately, got injured after bowling just 10 overs in the match and India lost to concede the series 1-3.

Why the need for a new captain and is Rohit Sharma retiring?

Rohit Sharma endured his worst year in Test cricket in 2024 when he averaged less than 25 and scored more single-figure scores than ever. Since the highs of winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit's form, particularly in Test cricket, has nosedived. The veteran right-hander scored only 164 runs at an average of 10.9 in his last eight Tests.

Moreover, India lost all six Tests in which Rohit was captain from late 2024 to early 2025, including a first-ever whitewash at home against New Zealand and three Test defeats in Australia, where Rohit's scores were 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3.

Although Rohit announced that he had no plans to retire from any format, it seems likely that the board had already had a conversation with him, keeping the future in mind. Rohit will be 38 in April; by the time the next final of the World Test Championship takes place, he will be 40. Considering his dipping form, the selectors wanted to look at a permanent option.