'Jasprit Bumrah's medical report okay, rehab done but Agarkar didn't pick him for Champions Trophy': BCCI official

Jasprit Bumrah's medical reports submitted to the BCCI and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection clearly stated that the fast bowler had completed his rehabilitation, but the medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru could not confirm whether he would be able to be ready for the Champions Trophy. The ball was left on chief selector Ajit Agarkar's court and the former India pacer decided not to risk Bumrah, who hasn't yet started bowling on full tilt. India replaced Bumrah with Harshit in their final squad for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19. They also added spinner Varun Chakaravrthy in place of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. India's Jasprit Bumrah in action(REUTERS)

Bumrah, who has already undergone lower back surgery in 2022, sustained another stress-related injury while bowling in the final Test against Australia at Sydney, where he pulled out after sending down 10 overs in the first innings. He was given complete rest for a month. Bumrah was not available for selection for the entire white-ball home series against England.

"Bumrah was asked to off-load for five weeks after which his rehabilitation at NCA happened under strength & conditioning trainer Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

NCA says Bumrah's medical reports okay but not bwling it

The official also confirmed that Bumrah's scan reports were okay but NCA head Nitin Patel left the final decision on Agarkar as Bumrah wasn't tested in a match situation.

"The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel clearly states that while he has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports seemed to be okay, it couldn't be concluded whether he would be bowling fit by the time the tournament starts. Hence the selectors didn't take any risk.

"Nitin left the ball in Ajit's (chief selector Agarkar) court and hence no one would want to stick their necks out and take the risk of putting an unfit player in squad. If medical team doesn't green-light fully, how can the selection committee take that risk," the official said.

During a meeting between the chairman of selector Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad, it was deliberated whether they would take an unfit Bumrah to the Champions Trophy or go for the inexperienced Rana.

"The stakes are too high and it would have been a complete embarrassment had Bumrah broken down in a match. The NCA led by Nitin Patel had once burnt their hands in 2022 when they pushed Bumrah for the bilateral series against Australia before the T20 World Cup, and he broke down to be out for one year.

"That was Chetan Sharma's committee and so Agarkar didn't want to take a chance."