Rohit Sharma's 'asli title' reply to 'team ka Ghajini kaun hai' goes viral; Suryakumar, Dube's reaction takes the cake

A promo of next week’s episode on Netflix comedy series 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' sees several members of the Indian cricket team join comedian Kapil Sharma, including captain Rohit Sharma. In a funny moment from the preview video, Rohit Sharma can be seen admitting to his forgetful nature, admitting that he is the ‘Ghajini’ of the team. Rohit Sharma on ''The Great Indian Kapil Show' last year.(Netflix)

Sharma, who is currently captaining India in the second Test match against Bangladesh, was asked by member of the show and actress Archana Puran Singh: “Ghajini kaun hai (who is Ghajini)?” in reference to Aamir Khan’s film where the protagonist suffers from short-term memory loss.

Rohit took it in good spirit and responded laughing, “Yeh asli title hai mera (that’s my real title).” Several of Sharma’s teammates have shared anecdotes of their captain being a forgetful character who often leaves things behind as the team travels from location to location, including his phone and passport on occasion.

Rohit Sharma's second apperance in the Netflix show

Now in its second season, Rohit Sharma had also made an appearance on the Netflix show in its first season alongside Shreyas Iyer, soon after India had heartbreakingly lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Host Kapil Sharma brought up this matter, jokingly mentioning to Rohit that since India were world champions after that appearance, “Aap maante ho, hum aapke liye lucky hain (do you admit we are lucky for you)?”

Rohit was sharp to retort, answering Kapil with a comedic zinger of his own: “Jab mein yahan par aaya tha, tab se aapka show number one hogaya hai (since I came here, your show has become number one).”

Rohit will be joined in this episode of the show by four other members of the T20 World Cup winning team, with his successor Suryakumar Yadav as well as Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh. Clips from the promo teaser see the group playing charades and trying to mimic their teammates, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.