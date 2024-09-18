Rohit Sharma's assessment of his ‘garden mein ghoomne wale ladke’: 'Fearless, cautious and responsible'

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Indian young trio Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan after their impressive start to their Test careers. The young troika stepped up for India in the absence of senior batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul against England. They counter-attacked England's fearless batting approach and showed how it's actually done as India clinched the five-match series 4-1. Rohit Sharma addresses the media on the eve of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)

Jurel and Sarfaraz made their Test debut against England but Jaiswal entered the series with a handful of matches under his bag. The left-handed batter announced his arrival in international cricket with a ton against West Indies but it was during England series where everyone started calling him the future of Indian cricket. He slammed 712 runs in 5 Tests to join Sunil Gavaskar in an elusive list of Indian players to score 700-plus runs in a Test series. Jurel won the Player of the Match on his debut match for his impressive wicketkeeping and a 90-run knock in first innings. While Sarfaraz Khan made a big impact with three half-centuries in five innings.

Rohit has asserted that the Troika has already shown signs of becoming the top players for India in the future.

"Honestly, you don't need to speak too much to them. They're very new to Test cricket, Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz, all of them. We saw glimpses of what they can do with the bat, and Jurel, especially, with his gloves behind the stumps," Rohit said in the pre-series press conference against Bangladesh.

Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz can handle pressure

The Indian captain pointed out the qualities of the three players, who he also referred to as his ‘garden mei ghoomne waale ladke’, and one thing which is common between them is the ability to handle pressure.

"Jaiswal had a very good series last time. Jurel got runs under pressure. Sarfaraz Khan is fearless, not worrying too much about what happens outside. You need all sorts of players who are fearless, cautious and responsible as well. We have that mix of everything and it’s a good sign."

"They have everything required to be top players for India in all three formats. Now, obviously, with time, we have to nurture and groom them. We have to keep talking to them, which we will do," he added.

Rohit is pleased with the way they have shown their hunger to play for the country and succeed in that.

"But at the end of the day, when you're playing a sport like this, it all depends on what you think in your mind. I think they're very clear about what they want to do. They're very hungry to play cricket for India, and they are hungry for success as well," Rohit remarked.