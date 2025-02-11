Rohit Sharma's ferocious no fear of failure approach in ODIs impresses ex-PAK star: ‘What worst thing that can happen?'

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali heaped massive praise on Rohit Sharma for his ferocious knock against England in the second ODI against England. Rohit got his mojo back and stamped his authority over the England bowlers with a 119-run knock off 90 balls which was embellished with 12 fours and 7 sixes. The Indian skipper was under immense pressure before the second ODI, but he overcame the ghosts of red-ball cricket and continued to master the white-ball format. India's captain Rohit Sharma smashed 119 runs off 90 balls against England in 2nd ODI.(AFP)

Rohit failed to score big in the series opener and was dismissed for just two, however, it didn't put much pressure on him as he started off with a positive intent in Cuttack straightaway. He took the game away from England by smashing half-century off just 50 balls and then continued it to score his 32nd ODI century.

Basit was impressed with Rohit's approach in ODIs and suggested that he doesn't have a fear of failure and is always ready to attack the position in the first powerplay.

"What is the worst thing that can happen, he will get out for a duck? But he should play his natural game like he did in the 2023 ODI World Cup and sidelined the opposition in the first 10 overs," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan cricketer said that with his ferocious knock, Rohit once again proved that class is permanent.

"He silenced everyone with his performance. We say this very often that form is temporary, class is permanent. Today, he showed the same," he added.

“England benefitted from playing a series against a top-class team”

The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is a good sign for them ahead of the Champions Trophy. India has not played many ODIs since the 2023 ODI World Cup, but they didn't find any difficulty outclassing England in the first ODIs.

However, Basit suggested that despite losing the series, England have only benefited from playing against India as they got to assess the pitches, which are similar to what they will play in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"India won the series, but even if they whitewash, England have only gained from this series. They haven't lost anything. Their batters read the pitches. They have benefitted from playing a series against a top-class team. They will benefit from this in the Champions Trophy. England are still one of my semi-finalists," he added.